Anupam Kher reveals that he was diagnosed as a depressive maniac

Anupam Kher has consolidated its position as a versatile player in the industry over the years. He has played several memorable characters. The actor's talent has earned him recognition from critics and fans. In a recent interview with an entertainment channel, Anupam spoke about the time when he was diagnosed as a depressive maniac. He said, “I was clinically diagnosed as a depressive maniac. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medications and kept going. Hamein Apne Tarike is about Karna Hota Hai (we have to deal with it in our own way) and friends and family must understand that if you behave lonely, it is important to get them out of the area. "

When asked more about the one thing he had learned in the industry, he said, “That failure is an event and never a person. You must continue doing what you feel is right and after a few years, you must reinvent yourself, your craft and move on. You should continue to explore and not flaunt your laurels and start each day as a newcomer. " Well, congratulations on staying relevant even after so many years.