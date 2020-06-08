Home Entertainment Antonio Brown writes a heartfelt message to NFL legend Deion Sanders

Antonio Brown writes a heartfelt message to NFL legend Deion Sanders

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to NFL legend Deion Sanders.

"I want to express my gratitude to my mentor / friend / father figure, Deion Sanders, for taking the time out of his busy life in these difficult times to give me some guidance. I am deeply humbled and indebted to the knowledge he gave me," Brown wrote. . in the caption.

