Antonio Brown writes a heartfelt message to NFL legend Deion Sanders

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to NFL legend Deion Sanders.

"I want to express my gratitude to my mentor / friend / father figure, Deion Sanders, for taking the time out of his busy life in these difficult times to give me some guidance. I am deeply humbled and indebted to the knowledge he gave me," Brown wrote. . in the caption.

"Being close to you and your family helped me in many ways, it was unimaginable. As black men, we generally don't seek help and keep things on hold. I appreciate time. I appreciate knowledge. I appreciate love. My eyes have turned to open and your words have focused me more than ever. Now I see that Antonio is as great as AB. I just had to prove that to myself! "He concluded by sending a greeting to Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd towards the end of the post.

Sanders appears to be helping Brown return to the league after a team failed to pick him up after a series of strange events and behaviors.