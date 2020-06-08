Antonio Alfano has way to return to the CU Buffs football team

Antonio Alfano may have a chance to play for the Colorado Buffaloes after all.

On May 29, CU told BuffZone.com that Alfano, a former five-star recruit who moved from Alabama in January, was no longer enrolled in school and was no longer on the team.

However, head coach Karl Dorrell told BuffZone that Alfano remains suspended indefinitely and that there is a way for him to return to his active state if he decides to take it. Dorrell declined to specify the steps Alfano must take to return.

According to a source close to Alfano, he received a medical withdrawal from the school during the spring semester.

Alfano, a 6-foot-5-foot, 280-pound defensive lineman, enrolled at CU in January, recruited in Boulder by former head coach Mel Tucker. In early March, Dorrell, who was hired on February 23, told BuffZone that Alfano had been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

In the 2019 recruiting class, Alfano was once rated the nation's No. 1 prospect by 247Sports.com and signed with Alabama, signing up in January 2019. He had two sacks in the Crimson Tide spring game last year and He went through fall camp before leaving the team in September and entering the NCAA transfer portal in October.

Tucker, who spent only one season at CU, recruited Alfano while in Georgia and contacted him in October. In November, Alfano announced that he would move to Colorado, becoming the newcomer to the most anticipated program in more than a decade.

Focusing on the future

Dorrell and college coaches from all sports across the country have grown from Zoom rookies to experts in the past three months. Even as the players begin the process of returning to campus this month, Dorrell said the Buffs will continue to hold meetings virtually.

"When we finally found a beat as to how it works and how we can make it a useful tool for us on a day-to-day basis … it's actually been very, very good, so we plan to use virtual meetings, even through summer, "he said. "We are so comfortable with that. It has been a pleasant surprise for us."

In addition to team meetings, coaches have had to recruit virtually and may continue to do so in the future, even after the world of college football has become "normal,quot; again.

Dorrell said the staff has done at least 30 virtual tours and tours with recruits in the past few months and realizes that it could be an easy alternative if needed in the future.

"It's something I think we have in our back pocket," he said.

"However, there is nothing to occupy the place when you have an official visit and they are on campus and you have eye contact and direct contact with families and student athletes."

Developing leaders

Dorrell did not name specific players, but said there are team members emerging as leaders.

"We have identified some people who are specific candidates for leadership positions for our team," he said. "We haven't discussed (naming captains) in a team setting yet, so it's likely that we will be able to work and accomplish this between July and August as we move through the camp."