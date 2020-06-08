Anthony Mackie Launches United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund – Up News Info

Avengers Endgame New Orleans native and actor Anthony Mackie has partnered with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), the New Orleans Council on Aging (NOCOA) and Entergy New Orleans to launch the United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund that Supports grocery store employees throughout Orleans Parish. providing them with a one-time direct credit of $ 150 for workers' Entergy New Orleans utility bills.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, grocery store workers have been on the front line, providing households with food and other essential items during the shutdown. Before the pandemic, they were often overlooked, but the world realized that the essential service they provide. That said, supermarket workers working for an hourly hour are literally risking their lives, making themselves vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We often take people who are always there for us for granted. I go to the grocery store 3-4 times a week for me and my family, ”said Mackie. “Every time, I come face to face with essential workers who provide me and many others with one of the most important needs, food. Now, more than ever, it is important that we express our gratitude and thanks. "

"The more we can do to support essential workers as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the better they can focus on caring for their families and the community," said David Ellis, President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "We are proud to partner with Anthony Mackie, a New Orleans native, United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans Council on Aging to support supermarket workers who are still committed to ensuring that New Orleans residents have access to food fresh and nutritious. "

In Orleans Parish alone, industry data reported 2,500 people are employed in supermarkets, and this fund will go beyond the pandemic. The partners will provide year-round financial support for these essential workers.

The online app is now available to those who work at a Louisiana-owned grocery store in Orleans Parish. For those who do not have Internet access or need translation services, they can call 211 to request it.