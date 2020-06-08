Andy Cohen offers update on Dog Wacha after relocation

Andy Cohen know you made the right call after hanging up again beloved dog Wacha.

During today Radio andy in SiriusXM, the Watch what happens live The host gave an update on the beagle-foxhound rescue mix. The television personality not only opened up about her decision to re-house her nearly seven-year-old dog, but also shared how Wacha is doing in her new life in Connecticut.

According to Andy, Wacha struggled with "behavioral problems,quot; for many years and even spent a month in Los Angeles working with an expert dog trainer. Brandon McMillan.

"I don't think I have to tell them how much I love Wacha, I mean that speaks for itself, but something happened with Wacha, the day we were filming the Under cover meeting, "Andy revealed." It wasn't great and I really don't mind going in. "

After this incident, Andy had to "look at where we had been and where we could go with the dog." Before making a decision, the nightly host noted that he spoke to Brandon, his rescue organization, Wacha's other caretaker, Lisa Vanderpump, Beth Ostrosky and her aunt Judy.