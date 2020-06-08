Andy Cohen offers update on Dog Wacha after relocation

Andy Cohen know you made the right call after hanging up again beloved dog Wacha.
During today Radio andy in SiriusXM, the Watch what happens live The host gave an update on the beagle-foxhound rescue mix. The television personality not only opened up about her decision to re-house her nearly seven-year-old dog, but also shared how Wacha is doing in her new life in Connecticut.
According to Andy, Wacha struggled with "behavioral problems,quot; for many years and even spent a month in Los Angeles working with an expert dog trainer. Brandon McMillan.
"I don't think I have to tell them how much I love Wacha, I mean that speaks for itself, but something happened with Wacha, the day we were filming the Under cover meeting, "Andy revealed." It wasn't great and I really don't mind going in. "
After this incident, Andy had to "look at where we had been and where we could go with the dog." Before making a decision, the nightly host noted that he spoke to Brandon, his rescue organization, Wacha's other caretaker, Lisa Vanderpump, Beth Ostrosky and her aunt Judy.
"Basically everyone I respect who is involved in the animal rescue camp and who has known about my trip with Wacha," Andy continued. "And it was the unanimous opinion that he should find a very happy home for him."
In his initial announcement in late May, Andy noted that keeping Wacha would eventually be "catastrophic,quot; for his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen.
"Brandon said, 'Andy, if something happens, you're going to have to humiliate him,'" he added today. "How can you live with yourself if you kept him in the house and then something happened with you and Ben and then you had to humiliate him?"
Still, Andy assured viewers, "Wacha is happy." In fact, the new owner of Wacha Sherman She is in contact with Andy and sends one of the dog's videos to the 51-year-old father.
"I mean, he's very happy," Andy relayed about Wacha's life in Connecticut.
As he continued, Andy revealed that the video he shared along with his new announcement was of his meeting with Wacha.
"I took him for an hour's walk, which is what I plan to do now, I plan to see him yet," said Bravo's personality. "And the best thing is, after coming back with Sherman, Sherman said there was no sign that he was depressed or felt any kind of shape."
According to Andy, "Wacha is a dog at the moment,quot; and a "happy dog,quot;.
As for how the separation is going, Andy said re-electing Wacha left him feeling "very lonely,quot; and that it was "heartbreaking."
"Then having a crown and being alone during the entire pandemic without Wacha and seeing our country tear apart, has been a lot," he said.
While he received "some of the best DM,quot; after his announcement, he also received "some of the baddest DM,quot;. Therefore, he has since disabled comments on the post.
"I just want to thank everyone who shared with me the experiences they had," he concluded. "It is a heartbreaker."