Americans Have to Take a "Hard Look" at the Race – Up News Info

Like ABC The view He returned on Monday after a week off, the subject of the hour being after the death of George Floyd, as protests have swept across the country calling for an end to racial injustice.

Co-host Meghan McCain quoted an op-ed from Condoleeza Rice, the former secretary of state, in which she wrote: "Our country has a birth defect: Africans and Europeans came to this country together, but one group was chained."

McCain said: "Not only people like me, but all Americans in general, but particularly people like me who come from a privileged place, have to take a close look at the extreme pain in this country and the anger. This not only came out of nowhere, this not only came from a silo, and I implore everyone everywhere, but particularly the people who are in their tribes, and I mean the political tribes, which we must lead with compassion and empathy and love and humanity ".

She added: “And I know we are not getting it from above, but there are people I have seen from whom we are getting it. George Floyd's family, I think, has been incredible throughout this whole affair. And I empathize with her pain on a level that I can't possibly explain. And there are leaders who have done a lot right now, and there are also people who have deeply disappointed me. We all have a responsibility to look carefully at our responsibility to race … I hope this is a watershed moment when we can learn and grow, and I pray for America, and I pray that we all speak in the language of unity now same."

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is among the contenders to be chosen as Joe Biden's nominee, was invited on the show. McCain asked about the calls to "disburse the police," noting that the Minneapolis City Council has just agreed to a measure to dismantle the department.

"Do you support the removal of funds and the removal of the police from American communities, and if not, why do you think there is such a difficult time between the removal of funds and the reform of police departments?"

Harris replied, "I think a lot of this conversation is about reinventing the way we do public safety in the United States, which I support, which is this: We have confused the idea that to achieve security, you put more police on the street". To understand how to achieve safe and healthy communities, you put more resources into education, affordable housing, home ownership, and small business capital.