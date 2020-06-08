American protests, reopening of Europe, J.K. Rowling: her report from Monday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering worldwide protests against racism and police abuse, Europe's plan for welcome tourists and violent reaction against J.K. Rowling
Despite warnings from some leaders about the coronavirus, thousands of people flocked to Australia, Britain, France, Italy and other nations, denouncing not only the murder of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police, but also racism in their own countries.
Follow live updates on the protests here. Here are aerial views.
US response USA: Some legislators are preparing radical legislation that would make it easier to prosecute police misconduct and recover damages from officers who violate civil rights. A proposal, to be released today in Congress, would create a national registry to track police misconduct and ban certain bottlenecks.
Local response: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged Sunday to cut the budget for the Police Department and spend more on social services in the city. Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council also pledged to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, vowing to create a new public security system.
Note quote: Attorney General William Barr, the nation's chief law enforcement officer, said he believed racism was not a systemic problem in policing because much progress had been made since the 1960s.
But, he added, "I think we must recognize that for most of our history, our institutions were explicitly racist."
Europe's journey to reopening
As the summer tourist season approaches, Western European leaders are embracing A mosaic of strategies to lift border restrictions.
Italy and Germany, for example, are reopening more widely. Others, such as Switzerland, Denmark, and the Baltic States, are opting for "travel bubbles," a selective list of countries from which travelers can enter. Both strategies have drawn criticism, with warnings that the borders will be closed again if cases increase.
And although more than half of Europeans view their government's response favorably, people in France are not happy with President Emmanuel Macron, who remains unpopular despite the country's relative success in fighting the crisis.
Details: Germany, France and Belgium will allow entry to the EU. nationals, as well as visitors from other European countries, with some rules, from June 15. Other countries like Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary and Greece have more personalized plans.
Related: As Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany declined to attend a Group of 7 meeting in Washington, DC, and the news that about 9,500 US troops will leave the country, analysts say confidence in the transatlantic alliance is fading. .
The coronavirus, so lethal to the old man, has It accelerated the loss of the historical memories of a generation, which saw conflicts that turned Europe into a death camp.
It has accelerated the death of Holocaust witnesses and the birth of fascism, and canceled anniversary celebrations that would have offered them a final opportunity to share their experiences.
And it means that political forces can change history, as radical right-wing parties have moved from the fringes to parliaments.
Context: The Alternative for Germany seeks to capitalize on the economic frustration of the closings. France's far-right National Rally was strongly represented in the last European Parliament elections. And in Italy, the birthplace of fascism, the stigma against Mussolini has vanished.
Note quote: "We are losing the people who can tell us in the first person what happened," said an Italian woman. "And it's a shame, because when we lose historical memory we lose ourselves."
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Speculators rampage through the Amazon as the virus rages
Illegal loggers, miners, and land grabbers have cleared vast areas of the Amazon in recent months, as the pandemic has hampered law enforcement efforts in Brazil, which now reports the highest daily number of deaths from coronavirus in the world.
Our reporters take a look at Increased deforestation, which the government has allowed. "If the state entities do not take very decisive measures, we are facing a probable tragedy," said an environmental crime investigator.
This is what is happening the most.
Germany: Police said they had broken a sophisticated child pornography ring that sold "unfathomable images,quot; online. Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of severely abusing at least three children.
Iranian women's rights: The beheading of a 14-year-old girl by her father in an alleged honor killing has rocked Iran, sparking a national debate about the rights of women and children, and the country's failure to protect them.
J.K. Rowling: The creator of the series "Harry Potter,quot; faced a backlash on Sunday for targeting an article referring to "menstruating people." Critics have called his comments anti-transgender.
Snapshot: Above, soccer practice in Berlin. As the city has come out of its blockade, children now train individually with their own balls two meters away, and targets are disinfected after use, among the many measures that our correspondent noted.
Soccer: On T-shirts, on social networks and even on one knee, Players are challenging racism by lending their high profile to the protests that are sweeping the world.
What we are reading: This piece in the Atlantic. "Anne Applebaum analyzes our current moment in light of 20th century history to explore the question of why many prominent Republicans have abandoned their deep-seated principles to stay with President Trump," said Kathleen Flynn, one of our editors.
Zolan Kanno-Youngs, our National Security Correspondent, has been covering protests against police brutality and racism in Washington, D.C. He spoke to Times Insider about what the past few weeks have been like. Here is an excerpt.
What strategies do you use when reporting on these protests?
You must be willing to feel a little uncomfortable in your quest to really document the reality, the truth, of a situation.
You are going to have a lot of people out there suffering trauma, who may be wary of the media, and I think one thing I needed to accept was to get over that wall of visiting someone who didn't want to talk to me. and convince them to do it.
How have you challenged your identity by covering a story that is so intensely driven by problems of racial inequality?
As a black journalist, I will come to the situation with a perspective and background that other reporters may not have. I think addressing these situations with that perspective can actually come up with one of the most crucial needs when it comes to this report, which is empathy: having the ability to understand, not just transcribe, where a person who is experiencing trauma from The situation could come.
Why is it so important to cover a story like this so deeply and comprehensively?
I have to admit that there have been documented reports of abuse of authority and violent incidents. I think it is increasingly important to be present in this situation to document any of those incidents against someone.
But generally speaking, there is a cliché that reporting is documenting the first draft of history. The protests are the first seeds of a movement that could shape the future of this country, that could determine the change in policy, that could determine who will be in power. But at its root, it also shows the mentality and feelings of people in this country right now. This is really the root of our reports. This is an excellent example of why we do what we do.
