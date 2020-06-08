American protests, reopening of Europe, J.K. Rowling: her report from Monday

Despite warnings from some leaders about the coronavirus, thousands of people flocked to Australia, Britain, France, Italy and other nations, denouncing not only the murder of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police, but also racism in their own countries.

US response USA: Some legislators are preparing radical legislation that would make it easier to prosecute police misconduct and recover damages from officers who violate civil rights. A proposal, to be released today in Congress, would create a national registry to track police misconduct and ban certain bottlenecks.

Local response: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged Sunday to cut the budget for the Police Department and spend more on social services in the city. Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council also pledged to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, vowing to create a new public security system.

Note quote: Attorney General William Barr, the nation's chief law enforcement officer, said he believed racism was not a systemic problem in policing because much progress had been made since the 1960s.

But, he added, "I think we must recognize that for most of our history, our institutions were explicitly racist."