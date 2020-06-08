AMC's shares hit highest point since February as COVID return hopes take effect – Up News Info

Shares of AMC Entertainment rose 9% on Monday to close at $ 6.46, its highest level since late February, the time COVID-19 began decimating the movie business.

Shares of the leading exhibitor, which had plummeted below $ 2 in April due to mounting bankruptcy fears, peaked at $ 6.84 on Monday's trading day. Its closing price was the highest since it hit $ 6.51 on February 25.

Shares in exhibitor No. 3 Cinemark gained more than 11% to close at $ 19.66. The Marcus Corp., which operates a chain of theaters and hotels, finished at $ 18.97, an increase of 7%. Both were at their highest point since mid-March. IMAX Corp. and National CineMedia posted more modest earnings.

No specific news appeared to be fueling investor sentiment in the exposures sector, but broader stock indices ended up higher. The Wall Street narrative has been remarkably optimistic as more states reopen and the economy gradually begins to emerge from the depths of the pandemic.

AMC will report its delayed first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, and executives will discuss the state of their business with Wall Street analysts in a conference call. The company is far from being out of the woods, although it announced the reopening of its Odeon theaters in Norway last week, a sign of hope. AMC released preliminary quarterly figures last week, indicating losses of up to $ 2.4 billion.

The company is highly leveraged and has indicated a degree of doubt about its ability to remain a "going concern".

Recently, two major credit bureaus issued AMC credit downgrades, and S&P stated that the company's recent debt swap was "equivalent to default."