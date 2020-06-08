Alien Kidnapping Case Developing at New LA Management Firm – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Stellar Productions of Bryce and Jackie Zabel has partnered with Los Angeles startup and production company Alta Global Media on television series Captured, based on the historic 1961 alien abduction case of Betty and Barney Hill.

The project will trace the story of the interracial couple from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who said they were caught by a UFO on the night of September 19, 1961. The story of the black postal worker and white social worker who claimed to have met aliens became in a media sensation and culminated in a 1975 television movie starring James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons.

The project was previously created by Zabel (Atlantis: the lost empire) with Gotham Group as a movie, but now he has a new life with Steven Adams (A Huey P. Newton Story) and Alta by Theo Dumont, which launched earlier this year with clients such as Pedro Alonso (Money heist) Gary Dourdan (CSI), Tamara Tunie (Almost family) and Kierston Wareing (Fishbowl) It is the first development announced for Alta, whose directors come from Buffalo 8, where Adams was a partner and Dumont was head of marketing.

The series is written by writers and producers Bryce and Jackie Zabel, who won a WGA award in 2007 for the Hallmark series. Pandemic, and will be based on the 2007 nonfiction book Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO experience: the true story of the world's first documented alien kidnapping by nuclear physicist Stanton Friedman and Betty Hill's niece Kathleen Marden. That book, under the option of Stellar Productions, has been updated for a 2021 relaunch by New Page Books.

Bryce Zabel, a former Academy TV CEO and CNN journalist, has worked on a number of science fiction and UFO projects, including those for Syfy. Official denial.

"I was fascinated by the Zabels' interpretation of this extraordinary story as it represents the convergence of the Civil Rights and Cold War eras and the first reported alien kidnapping," said Adams. "These elements not only lend themselves to a fascinating look at the United States, but also offer a striking counterpoint to Barney's observation that while the United States judged and oppressed him based on the color of his skin, aliens saw him only as human".

"Just this year, the Defense Department canceled the classification of a trio of Navy videos showing encounters with unidentified aircraft with impossible flight characteristics," added Bryce Zabel, who previously created the NBC / Sony alien invasion series. Dark skies. "Now there is a hunger for a legitimate national discussion about the history of this UFO phenomenon, and the Hill case is considered the best true story of its kind."

"Our meetings with Steve Adams convinced us all that the correct expression of this powerful content is a television series where the largest canvas allows us to see Barney and Betty not only as kidnapping victims, but also as heroes in the movement of Civil Rights ". added CEO Stellar Jackie Zabel. "The public has never been so receptive to hearing the story of their marriage and their passion for equality, and the larger television canvas will finally allow us to do justice to the whole picture, including a new staging of the Fundamental March in Washington. . "

The deal was negotiated by Hillary Bibicoff of Holmes Weinberg on behalf of Stellar and Steven Adams for Alta Global Media.

Stellar is also in development with Endurance Media on the WWII project The last battle.