Alexis Ohanian explains how anger and love pushed him to make this unprecedented move on video with wife Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of RedditHe has made a bold and bold move that makes many people call him king.

The businessman and husband of tennis icon Serena Williams recently announced that he would resign as a member of the company's board of directors, and has asked that his seat be filled with a black candidate.

The 37-year-old businessman did an interview with his wife, where he confirmed that he made the big decision on his own and that he was inspired by his two-year-old daughter named Olympia.

Serena opened the interview by saying, "A lot of people might think I told you to do something, or forced you. He never listens to me."

The tycoon said: “I thought about what I could do beyond a post on social media, beyond a donation. We need diversity at the highest levels of business now more than ever. Once I realized why I needed to do it, it became very easy. "

He went on to say, "I thought about what those dollars could do for a community that has clearly suffered for far too long, and that I, with my power and influence and privilege, want to do something meaningful to start showing change. To make a better world for Olympia. "

He concluded by saying, "One of the things that really broke me sometime in the last week, I was looking at Olympia, she is 2½ years old now, and it is such a pure canvas, just blank. She only knows love. There is not one pinch of hatred in her body … at some point, Olympia will have to talk to you, talk to us, but especially to you, about how she is going to have to work much harder, how she is going to have to deal with this a lot more, that bothers me. "

One fan said: “Serena married a KING. Anyone with a black partner should do the same: support the movement, fight for justice with us. This is not how it works. You cannot approve a board seat on your own. 🙄 You can only suggest one candidate for the board. Since it is a full board, he created a vacant position by resigning. Reddit is known for being extremely white with discriminatory forums. I have never seen a founder do this. He did the right thing, and it's extraordinary. "

Another commenter shared, "This is how you use your privilege, put your money where your mouth is and donated $ 1 million to KNOW YOUR RIGHTS! ✊🏾"

This person stated, "You may have invested 2 cents, but if you were not educated correctly, how do you get to that point of being an educated man with a black daughter and wife? It starts at home. The fact that you quit your position and urged them to put a black person in that seat actually says a lot because he's not just giving, he's giving up his position of power and trying to give it to someone of color. "

One's father is gaining a lot of new followers with this move.



