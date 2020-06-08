Alexandra Monir to write YA's first novel about DC's Black Canary – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: One of DC's first female superheroes is getting the book treatment NOW. Author Alexandra Monir will write the first novel about the popular superhero Black Canary in Black Canary: breaking the silence. Random House Books will publish the book on December 29.

Black Canary: breaking the silence marks the fifth book in the DC Icons series that includes Leigh Bardugo Wonder Woman: WarbringerFrom Marie Lu Batman: NightwalkerSarah J. Maas Catwoman: Soulstealer and Matt de la Pena Superman: Dawn.

The next Black Canary story is set in a Gotham city in the near future where the patriarchal Court of Owls rules and where women are denied the right to work, learn and make music. They have been stripped of everything. At 7 years old, Dinah Lance hears the sound of a girl singing, something she should never have heard. Fast forward 10 years later and Dinah discovers the power of her voice, becoming the legendary Black Canary along the way. Struggling to balance her father's desire to keep her safe, a burgeoning romance with mysterious new student Oliver Queen, and her own need to help other women and girls get up, Dinah wonders if her song will finally be heard. The book will include original song lyrics written by Monir, who has extensive musical experience.

DC Comics first introduced Black Canary in 1947 and appeared alongside The Flash, Green Arrow, and joined the Justice League. In television and cinema, Black Canary appeared in the short series. Birds of prey where she was portrayed by Rachel Skarsten and in Smallville she was portrayed by Alaina Huffman. Black Canary appeared in Arrow and officially entered Arrowverse through the characters Dinah Laurel Lance, Sara Lance, and Dinah Drake, played by Katie Cassidy, Caity Lotz, and Juliana Harkavy, respectively. On the big screen, Jurnee Smollett-Bell sang for Dinah Lance's version of Black Canary in the Warner Bros. team superhero image anchored by Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

The Monir best-sellers The final six It was acquired by Sony in a preventive agreement. The Iranian American author has published numerous YA novels. She is represented by Gersh, Energy Entertainment, and attorney Chad Christopher.