Akshay Kumar will start shooting for Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar is known for his exceptional work ethic and discipline. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading everywhere, the actor also decided to opt to stay home and encouraged others to do the same through social media. Although the government has decided to ease some restrictions, a full return to normal will definitely take time.

But it seems that Akshay Kumar is already planning for the future as he is reportedly heading to London soon to start shooting for his next Bell Bottom movie. The UK recently saw a drop in coronavirus case counts per day and has begun the process of easing the blockage. We are confident that the film crew will abide by all safety protocols and social distancing rules while working on the project.