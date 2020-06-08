Akon incites fury with new collaboration 6ix9ine

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Right Now (Na Na Na) & # 39; infuriates people after the spitter & # 39; Gooba & # 39; Shares a video of him with the veteran artist who works on & # 39; Locked Up Part 2 & # 39; in the study.

Akon has defended several times 6ix9ine for making fun and really meant what he said. While many hip-hop stars have denounced the jailed former rapper, the Senegalese-American singer / songwriter has shown his support for the New York City artist by collaborating with him after his release from prison.

On Sunday, June 7, hit creator "FEFE" previewed a song they've worked on, "Locked Up Part 2". In an Instagram video, he and the "Sorry, Blame It on Me" singer hooked up in a studio, possibly in the former's secret hideout.

6ix9ine rapped in the clip, "Thinking about the things I did / I started to wonder, why the hell did I do that? / It made me wish I could get it all back. Fighting these demons / Barely even eating / Barely sleeping / This didn't make me pinch / Fight with my lawyers for a better offer / I just want to see my daughter … "

He promoted the next song, which is a sequel to Akon's "Locked Up" in 2004, while writing in the subtitle: "BLOCKED PART 2 IM IN ALBUM MODE … THIS ALBUM GOES CRAZY" … @akon " .

It goes without saying that the collaboration of the two surprised many, with the rapper Ice Billion Berg Tweeting: "Akon lost all my respect. I felt like he was belittling African-Americans and that fucking with the enemy of culture proves it."

Another rapper Boskoe 100 He commented: "#akon GETS HERE. How do you go from being locked up to being locked up with a snitch in a rainbow wig? All day L & # 39; s." Another reacted: "Akon … Black man, what are you doing …? You dishonored all of Senegal for a Mexican with a wig who called you a *** in the face? 2020 is showing a whole * dog *. "

"Zero interest in that Akon / lil buddy video. Please keep it to yourselves," wrote a fourth reviewer. Someone else blasted the music veteran, "Akon. You've been FUCKING A LOT OF TIME! How can you put 69 after what STYLES P DID FOR YOU! He made you a street officer. That's so bad!"

In the meantime, P Styles Whoever appeared on the original song refused to be affected by the criticism. "My job is to 2 remind you that 2 boost the immune system and are not distracted by minor things," he wrote. "I will always consider Akon as a brother, but we have not spoken or seen each other. In years I do not know 6 & # 39; 9, which means that the 3 of our ways are different. I live by my code and I have no other 2 my code. "

Still, there are fans who are excited about the upcoming release of Akon and 6ix9ine. "Legendary asf," one commented on the rapper's post. Another said, "This is going to be epic." Other similar comments say "I'm freaking out" and "I can't wait!"