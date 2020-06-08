Airwaves music festival in Nambour on the Sunshine Coast will be conducted amid coronavirus restrictions

A drive-in music festival will be held on the Sunshine Coast in July as the industry tries to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coastal band, The Dreggs, will headline the three-night event in Nambour.

"We have gone crazy not being able to play, so to have this opportunity, we are quite sparkling," musician Zane Harris told 9News.

Nambour Showgrounds on the Sunshine Coast will host the Airwaves festival in June. (9News)

The Airwaves festival will see Nambour Showgrounds transformed into a drive-in theater, where locals can enjoy acts from the comfort of their own car.

"It's going to be pretty fun, people honk after a song instead of clapping their hands," said The Dreggs singer Paddy Macrae.

The band will be joined by The Chats, Coast talent Sahara Beck and the Melbourne band The Pierce Brothers.

The Dreggs will headline the three-day event. (9News)

"Hopefully it will help boost the music industry," said festival promoter Cindy Jensen.

"Everything from small operators, family businesses, to large-scale production companies."

The airwaves will take place from Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 12, and can attend up to 300 cars each night.