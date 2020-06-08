Adrian Peterson says he, others & # 39; certainly & # 39; they will kneel during the national anthem

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson says he "will undoubtedly,quot; kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

There were nationwide protests in the United States after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Former officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd was asking for help when he was handcuffed and restrained.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the anthem protesting police brutality and racial injustice, and he did so in 2016. Kaepernick canceled his contract the following year. He remains out of the NFL.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said last week that players who knelt during the anthem "did not respect the flag." Those comments sparked a backlash and led to multiple apologies from Brees.

Peterson, a former Brees teammate in New Orleans and a former Minnesota star with the Vikings, told the Houston Chronicle on Friday: "Just four years ago, you see (Colin) Kaepernick kneeling, and now we are all preparing to kneel together this season, no doubt. "

"Yes, no doubt, no doubt," replied the 2012 NFL MVP when asked if he personally planned to kneel.

"We have to put the effort together as a group," Peterson said. "Are they going to try to punish us all? If not, playing soccer will help us save lives and change things, then that's what it should be."

Peterson, who moved to Washington from the Cardinals in 2018, ran for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season.