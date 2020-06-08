Actor Kannada Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at age 39 due to cardiac arrest

Another shocking news in the Indian film industry with the death of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. The actor was 39 years old and suffered sudden cardiac arrest at his home on Sunday, June 7.t. The actor's sudden death has shocked everyone and left a void in the Kannada film industry.

Chiranjeevi Sarja would soon become a father. I was hoping to make the official announcement on social media as it was still the initial period of Meghana Raj's wife's pregnancy. The actor had also become more fit. In her recent photos, her transformation was highly appreciated. A prominent newspaper reports a statement from his close friend, which says: “His vigor, zeal, and energy have been contagious in recent days. He had taken his exercise regimen seriously. On Sunday, he was ready to have lunch with his family when he collapsed while trying to stand up. He was rushed to the hospital, but could not be revived. "

Chiranjeevi Sarja was also known as Chiru and was one of the most active actors in the Kannada film industry. Its latest release was Shivarjuna, which hit theaters just before closing. Therefore, it did not work properly at the box office. His film was said to be released again for public viewing in theaters. The actor also had other projects in the pipeline.