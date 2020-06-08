Activists describe changes in police policy after protests following the murder of George Floyd – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – After two weeks of protests and riots over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, activists have begun to outline some of the specific policy changes they want to see enacted.

Many activists such as the Rev. Jethroe Moore, president of the NAACP Silicon Valley Chapter, are advocating for citizen oversight of law enforcement.

"You are part of the community; you are part of the fabric of the community. And it is time to act as if it were a relationship. And not a tyranny," says the Rev. Moore.

Nationally, activists have spelled out some of the changes they hope will curb police misconduct, including a ban on the use of strangleholds, the development of non-lethal use of force guidelines and the demand for escalation, among others. But activists also warn that no policy is a panacea.

"If you need to be told to intervene when another officer is illegally brutalizing someone, then the problem is much deeper. And I think the problem is that we need to see ourselves as one community, "says Micael Estremera, who works for the Santa Clara County Public Defender's Office.

If there is one thing that protesters and police agree on, it is the need for significant and substantive changes in the relationship between the police and the communities they serve. The San José Police Officers Association is advocating for national police training standards and the creation of a national database for officers who have been fired or resigned for misconduct. However, the POA does not support calls to underfund the police.

"If you remove funds from the police, it is not going to harm the police force. It is only going to harm the community they serve. Service calls will double and cause problems. And who gets hurt? The community," he said. SJPOA President Paul Kelly.

Others believe that policy changes are, at best, railings designed to curb the worst abuses of a system that requires fundamental change.

"The only thing that will prevent an incident like the George Floyd murder from happening again is a complete culture change in surveillance," said the retired judge and former independent auditor of the San Jose police, LaDoris Cordell. "In my opinion, there is no policy that is going to change a culture that has had years and decades to develop."