Aaliyah Jay defends the colorism of the Asian doll Comments

Asian calls light-skinned girls who she says treat dark-skinned girls worse than white people, making the 'LHH' star Mariahlynn called her "ignorant".

Asian doll He used his social media accounts to talk about colorism in the industry amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. In some tweets that had been removed, Asians called light-skinned girls who she said treated dark-skinned girls worse than white girls.

"Light skin becomes evil and jealous for dark-skinned girls than for white girls, but that's a different racist theme!" then she wrote. In another post, Asian added: "Many fair-skinned girls who post 'black lives matter' as if you weren't racists either. You bullied dark-skinned girls our whole lives thinking you guys were better than us , we talked about our skin color, they called us monkeys. You are a FRAUD but you keep spreading a false love that they will never understand you. "

"Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Mariahlynn He apparently found out about the posts and applauded Asian in an Instagram post. "What the fuck are as dumb as evil and jealous fair skinned girls ?!" she said. "Go educate yourself before fixing your mouth to say some ignorant things like these. The focus is that black lives don't matter who is jealous of whom."

It wasn't long before Asia noticed the shadow and quickly responded to Instagram. Explaining that his criticism was only directed at those who bullied dark-skinned girls, Asian wrote: "For everyone who is angry that I talk about being a colorist it's strange! I'm talking about this for ALL the black girls who experienced this !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! # 39; & # 39;] at school !! "

He went on to say, "IF YOU ARE NOT TOTALLY CLOSE HELL! B **** IT'S ON THE BACK THAT OTHER GIRLS HAVE BEEN COLLECTED FOR SPEAKING BLACK. INSTEAD OF TRYING TO FIND SOMETHING WRONG WITH WHAT I SAID TRY TO HELP, EDUCATE YOUR BLACK CHILDREN INCREASE FUTURE GENERATIONS CORRECTLY SO THIS KIND OF S ** T DOES NOT CONTINUE ON AS ITS NORMAL AND SWEEP UNDER THE CARPET !!!! IM I SPEAK THE TRUTH TO HELP MY YOUNG DAUGHTERS THROUGH LIFE. cheat codes in the diary. "

Aaliyah Jay Later he jumped to the defense of Asia, while others attacked the latter. "What the Asian doll said is her truth, and if you go against her for her experiences that were not directed at you, you are probably one of the people who has bullied a black girl for being dark-skinned. Right now you feel guilty about that … defensive. Just wear the baby shoe, "so he tweeted.

"For those of you who are trying to silence black-toned black girls by saying & # 39; but light skinned black girls are also intimidated & # 39; as they speak, understand that what they do is almost as it says White people & # 39; but all lives matter "when black lives are the issue," he added.