A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

The nation is in its second week of protests over the police murder of George Floyd while a pandemic is still in progress. In Colorado, testing has increased while case numbers and deaths are trending down. On Sunday, the last number of those hospitalized reached a post-peak low. To date, a total of 4,485 people have been hospitalized in Colorado with only 207 patients currently in hospitals.

There was no change on Sunday in the number of people whose deaths were directly attributed to COVID-19 (1,274) or the number of people who had COVID-19 and died, but their deaths may or may not have been caused by the virus (1,527) .

However, that does not mean that no one in Colorado died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There is a delay in reporting deaths, particularly those whose deaths were determined to be directly caused by the coronavirus.

In addition, it generally takes two to three weeks for the virus to start spreading in the data, meaning that the effect of the protests will not be known for several more weeks.

For June 7 updates, tap here.

What's new

Resources

The numbers

Live blog

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.