80 percent of Americans think the nation is 'out of control'

The overwhelming majority of Americans believe the country is "out of control,quot; according to a new poll of registered voters.

A staggering 80 percent called the situation "out of control," with responses from a wide spectrum of political beliefs.

Mikkie Pryce, left, and Keyla McKenzie, right, raise their fists during a protest in Florida, USA. USA (AP / AAP)

President Trump posted a 45 percent approval rating, just marginal 1 percent from where he was in April.

More than 50 percent of voters said Democratic candidate Joe Biden would be better at uniting the country compared to 26 percent who believed that Trump would.

American riots over George Floyd's death on May 30 (9News)

However, when the problem was directed at the economy, 48 percent said Trump would be better at reviving America's finances compared to Biden's 35 percent.

Renewed calls for racial equality are emerging across the country as the United States reopens its doors after weeks of unprecedented blockades for the coronavirus pandemic and just five months before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

US Democrats have largely embraced activists crowding the streets to denounce the killings of black men and women by law enforcement, but have so far expressed caution over protesters' calls to remove police.

Former President Barack Obama said in a YouTube graduation speech for 2020 graduates that the protests plaguing the United States right now "speak of decades of inaction over unequal treatment and the failure to reform police practices in the system of broader criminal justice. "