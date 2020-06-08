6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's coffin in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (/AP) – Harris County is the last stop on a series of memorials honoring George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. Mourners will be able to see Floyd's coffin on Monday in his hometown of Houston.

A six-hour visit will be held at The Fountain of Praise Church in southwest Houston. The display is open to the public, although visitors will be required to wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines.

Floyd's funeral will be Tuesday, followed by a burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, where he will be buried alongside his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

George Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. Her death has inspired international protests and has drawn attention to the treatment of African Americans by the police and the criminal justice system.

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with Floyd's family and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral service. A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.

Biden hopes to extend his condolences to the family, said the aide, who discussed Biden's plans on condition of anonymity.

The previous memorials took place in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born. At the Minneapolis tribute on Thursday, attendees were silent for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned under the officer's knee before he died.

Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school soccer player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw. He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to find work and a new beginning. Her face now appears on a mural in her old neighborhood, and her name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.

