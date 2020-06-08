46-year-old Detroit man charged in auto theft case – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 46-year-old Detroit man has been charged with the theft of a car, according to the Wayne County District Attorney's Office.

Jerome Fitzpatrick was arrested on June 5 and charged with one count of car theft, robbery without weapons, receiving and concealing stolen property for more than $ 20,000, and illegally driving a car.

Police said on March 7 at 4:20 a.m., a 35-year-old Detroit woman was dropping off her one-year-old baby at the entrance of a relative in the 18470 block of Sussex.

It is alleged that when the woman got out of the car to look for her son, Fitzpatrick reversed the car and drove at high speed. The car hit and injured the woman and her son. Fitzpatrick is also alleged to have left with his personal items in the car. Police and doctors arrived at the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Fitzpatrick's probable cause conference is scheduled for June 17 and its preliminary examination is scheduled for June 24.

