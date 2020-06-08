4 funeral processions held for George Floyd Monday Across LA – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people are expected to participate in four separate funeral processions across Southland on Monday to honor George Floyd, culminating in a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles.

The caravans will start in South Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Santa Ana and Long Beach.

Here is the schedule:

Leimert Park: W. 43rd Place and Degnan Boulevard starting at 9 a.m.

Reseda Iglesia de Cristo, 7806 Reseda Blvd. from 8 a.m.

Cal State University Long Beach Pyramid, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. Starting at 8 a.m.

Santa Ana: 550 N. Flower St. beginning at 8 a.m.

The processions, which will include signs and banners, will converge on 1st Street and Broadway Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles at noon for a memorial service.

Dozens of drivers line up behind a hearse in Leimert Park … this is one of four funeral processions heading downtown for a memorial service in honor of George Floyd. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/fagNwkVdsR – Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 8, 2020

The event is organized by Black Lives Matter, Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) and Newsong LA.

Meanwhile, Floyd's body arrived in his hometown of Houston on Monday for a public visit to a local church. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday.

On May 25, the cell phone captured images of the violent arrest of Floyd, 46. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck and repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe. He later died in a hospital. The video sparked outrage and a week and a half of protests across the Los Angeles metropolitan area and across the country, calling for law reform and an end to police brutality.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired and have since been arrested. The officer whose knee was on Floyd's neck was charged with second-degree murder.

According to Up News Info Minnesota, the officers had been sent to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed that Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.