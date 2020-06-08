& # 39; We have a positive relationship & # 39;

Instagram

Evelyn Lozada set the record right after it was reported that your ex Carl Crawford, who was recently arrested for alleged domestic violence, was abusive during their relationship. Unlike the reports, the "Basketball Wives"The star explained that the former Los Angeles Dodgers star never laid hands on him when they were dating.

"I will always be sympathetic to ANYONE who has experienced any form of domestic violence and in NO WAY could undermine someone else's alleged experience. That is their story to tell," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her explaining "my truth."

"However, after numerous calls, tweets, DMs and bloggers claiming that I said that my ex-boyfriend, Carl Crawford, intimidated me or physically hurt me, I felt like I needed to talk about my relationship with Carl," she added. "The Carl I've been hearing about lately is not the Carl I know personally."

"During our 4-year engagement and the joint upbringing of our son, Carl has never been violent or threatening. We have a positive relationship," continued the television star, who shares a son with Carl. "Once again, I take the time to talk about this for my son, who I never want to grow up with and feel that his father hurts his mother in any way."

"I also do this because I will not allow click-seeking bloggers to manipulate MY story and take it away from those women who need their true stories heard. There is no story here and I have no additional comments," she concluded.

His clarification comes after Carl was arrested when his ex-girlfriend reported him to the police for physically assaulting her when she attempted to break up with him. Carl was said to have pulled a firearm on her and repeatedly hit her head against the wall while accusing her of cheating on him. Carl is reportedly facing 10 years in prison for the alleged assault.