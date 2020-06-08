& # 39; Batwoman & # 39; Showrunner claims the introduction of the new lead was a way to respect Ruby Rose

The CW

Confirming that Ryan Wilder will take on the title of crime fighter instead of Kate Kane, Caroline Dries admits that executive producer Greg Berlanti helped her make the call.

"Batwoman"Showrunner Caroline Dries has confirmed reports that the crime fighter will return to television with a new identity later Ruby pinkThe shock output.

"The meg"The star left the television series after just one season last month and last week it was rumored that her character would not be relaunched.

Instead, the show's creators and writers plan to retire Kate Kane and introduce a new character like Batwoman, Ryan Wilder, when the show returns to television.

"To be honest with you, I considered the soap opera version for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple of episodes written, and as for the transition it would be perfect," Dries explained to TV Line. "But after further reflection, and I think (executive producer) Greg (Berlanti) helped me make this call, he said, 'I think we should restart Batwoman as a different character'."

"We want to respect everything Ruby put into the character of Kate Kane … and in this way it also helps the audience, because we are not asking them to address the elephant in the room by accepting a new face as the same person (sic ). "

Dries revealed that Wilder is a misfit character inspired by Batwoman.