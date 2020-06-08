3-alarm fire burns multi-unit structure in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters fought a fire in a three-alarm structure in Oakland on Monday afternoon.

The fire was burning a multi-unit, two-story building at 4226 Park Blvd. near Wellington Street in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Smoke was coming out of the burning building and could be seen from miles away.

The mixed-use building has commercial units on the first floor and residential units above.

The Oakland Fire Department says firefighters rescued two employees from the roof. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Several streets are closed in the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information will be added soon.