2020 MLB Draft Dates, Start Time, Selection Order, TV Channels and More to Know About Baseball's Shortened Draft

Nothing is normal in 2020, and that includes the MLB Draft.

This year, with the coronavirus destroying the sports landscape, the draft will be shortened to just five rounds, well below the usual 40-round performances we've seen in previous years. This could result in many moving parts: high school students attending college, third-year college students remaining in their senior year, and an endless number of potentially signed, undrafted free agents.

Originally, the MLB Draft was in for a major change: It pushed the date back a week to allow college players to attend while changing the MLB Network studios event in Secaucus, N.J. to Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the University World Series. Unfortunately, those changes will have to wait a year, as the coronavirus is forcing the eraser to happen virutally, just like the Draft 2020 NFL.

Other than those minor and minuscule changes, it's still normal for the MLB 2020 Draft.

Below is everything you need to know about the Draft MLB 2020, including TV channels and start times for both days, plus the order of the 160 selections in the shortened draft of coronavirus.

When is the MLB Draft in 2020?

Dates: Wednesday, June 10 (Round 1) | Thursday, June 11 (Rounds 2-5)

The MLB 2020 Freshman Draft will take place June 10-11 starting with the first full round and Competitive Balance Round A (picks 1-37) shown in primetime on Wednesday. The remaining four rounds are scheduled for Thursday.

What time does the MLB Draft start?

The first round of the MLB 2020 Draft will start at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 10. The first round consists of 37 teams in total, including the first round of competitive balance. The draft resumes Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m. ET with rounds 2-5.

MLB Draft TV Schedule

Both ESPN and MLB Network will provide live coverage of the first round of the draft, which includes picks 1-29 and seven picks from competitive balance round A (30-27). MLB Network will again offer full coverage of the draft on Day 2, while ESPN coverage changes to ESPN2.

Greg Amsinger, Al Leiter, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian will direct the MLB Network broadcast from their studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

ESPN has not announced its plans on the air. This is the first time in MLB Draft history with two networks producing live primetime coverage.

Where's the MLB Draft in 2020?

Originally scheduled to take place on-site at the World Series of Universities in Omaha, Nebraska, MLB was forced to dramatically alter its plans for the draft due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, general managers and other team office staff will make their selections virtually.

MLB Draft length, selections for 2020

In total, 160 selections will be made in five rounds at the MLB 2020 Draft. MLB officials decided to reduce the project from 40 rounds to five due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams can sign an unlimited number of unselected players in 2020 to account for the short draft.

Draft MLB 2020 order

The first round of this year's draft is as follows:

Collect Equipment Registration 2019 one) Detroit Tigers 47-114 2) Baltimore Orioles 54-108 3) Miami Marlins 57-105 4) Kansas City Royals 59-103 5) Toronto Blue Jays 67-95 6) Seattle Sailors 68-94 7) Pittsburgh Pirates 69-93 8) San Diego Padres 70-92 9) Colorado Rockies 71-91 10) Los Angeles Angels 72-90 eleven) Chicago White Sox 72-89 12) Cincinnati Reds 75-87 13) San Francisco Giants 77-85 14) Texas Rangers 78-84 fifteen. Philadelphia phillies 81-81 sixteen. Chicago Cubs 84-78 17) Boston Red Sox 84-78 18) Arizona Diamondbacks 85-77 19) New York Mets 86-76 twenty) Milwaukee Brewers 89-73 twenty-one) St. Louis Cardinals 91-71 22) Washington nationals 93-69 2. 3) Cleveland Indians 93-69 24) Tampa Bay Rays 96-66 25) Atlanta Braves 97-65 26) Oakland A & # 39; s 97-65 27) Minnesota Twins 101-61 28) New York Yankees 103-59 29) Los Angeles Dodgers 106-56

Note: The Astros have lost their first-round pick as punishment for the sign-stealing scandal.