2020 MLB Draft Dates, Start Time, Selection Order, TV Channels and More to Know About Baseball's Shortened Draft

Nothing is normal in 2020, and that includes the MLB Draft.
This year, with the coronavirus destroying the sports landscape, the draft will be shortened to just five rounds, well below the usual 40-round performances we've seen in previous years. This could result in many moving parts: high school students attending college, third-year college students remaining in their senior year, and an endless number of potentially signed, undrafted free agents.
Originally, the MLB Draft was in for a major change: It pushed the date back a week to allow college players to attend while changing the MLB Network studios event in Secaucus, N.J. to Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the University World Series. Unfortunately, those changes will have to wait a year, as the coronavirus is forcing the eraser to happen virutally, just like the Draft 2020 NFL.
Other than those minor and minuscule changes, it's still normal for the MLB 2020 Draft.
Below is everything you need to know about the Draft MLB 2020, including TV channels and start times for both days, plus the order of the 160 selections in the shortened draft of coronavirus.
When is the MLB Draft in 2020?
- Dates: Wednesday, June 10 (Round 1) | Thursday, June 11 (Rounds 2-5)
- Starting times: 7 p.m. ET (Wednesday) | 5 pm. ET (Thursday)
- TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network
- Live broadcast: ESPN app
The MLB 2020 Freshman Draft will take place June 10-11 starting with the first full round and Competitive Balance Round A (picks 1-37) shown in primetime on Wednesday. The remaining four rounds are scheduled for Thursday.
What time does the MLB Draft start?
The first round of the MLB 2020 Draft will start at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 10. The first round consists of 37 teams in total, including the first round of competitive balance. The draft resumes Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m. ET with rounds 2-5.
|Round
|Day
|Date
|Start time
|one
|Wednesday
|June 10th
|7 p.m. ET
|2-5
|Thursday
|June 11
|5 pm. ET
MLB Draft TV Schedule
Both ESPN and MLB Network will provide live coverage of the first round of the draft, which includes picks 1-29 and seven picks from competitive balance round A (30-27). MLB Network will again offer full coverage of the draft on Day 2, while ESPN coverage changes to ESPN2.
Greg Amsinger, Al Leiter, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian will direct the MLB Network broadcast from their studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.
ESPN has not announced its plans on the air. This is the first time in MLB Draft history with two networks producing live primetime coverage.
|Round
|Day
|Start time
|TV channels
|one
|Wednesday June 10
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN, MLB Network
|2-5
|Thursday June 11
|5 pm. ET
|ESPN2, MLB Network
Where's the MLB Draft in 2020?
Originally scheduled to take place on-site at the World Series of Universities in Omaha, Nebraska, MLB was forced to dramatically alter its plans for the draft due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, general managers and other team office staff will make their selections virtually.
MLB Draft length, selections for 2020
In total, 160 selections will be made in five rounds at the MLB 2020 Draft. MLB officials decided to reduce the project from 40 rounds to five due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams can sign an unlimited number of unselected players in 2020 to account for the short draft.
Draft MLB 2020 order
The first round of this year's draft is as follows:
|Collect
|Equipment
|Registration 2019
|one)
|Detroit Tigers
|47-114
|2)
|Baltimore Orioles
|54-108
|3)
|Miami Marlins
|57-105
|4)
|Kansas City Royals
|59-103
|5)
|Toronto Blue Jays
|67-95
|6)
|Seattle Sailors
|68-94
|7)
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|69-93
|8)
|San Diego Padres
|70-92
|9)
|Colorado Rockies
|71-91
|10)
|Los Angeles Angels
|72-90
|eleven)
|Chicago White Sox
|72-89
|12)
|Cincinnati Reds
|75-87
|13)
|San Francisco Giants
|77-85
|14)
|Texas Rangers
|78-84
|fifteen.
|Philadelphia phillies
|81-81
|sixteen.
|Chicago Cubs
|84-78
|17)
|Boston Red Sox
|84-78
|18)
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|85-77
|19)
|New York Mets
|86-76
|twenty)
|Milwaukee Brewers
|89-73
|twenty-one)
|St. Louis Cardinals
|91-71
|22)
|Washington nationals
|93-69
|2. 3)
|Cleveland Indians
|93-69
|24)
|Tampa Bay Rays
|96-66
|25)
|Atlanta Braves
|97-65
|26)
|Oakland A & # 39; s
|97-65
|27)
|Minnesota Twins
|101-61
|28)
|New York Yankees
|103-59
|29)
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|106-56
To obtain the entire order, including selections from round A of the competitive balance, click here.
Note: The Astros have lost their first-round pick as punishment for the sign-stealing scandal.