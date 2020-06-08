10 great iPhone apps I use constantly and probably never heard of

Many people think that the introduction of the original iPhone in 2007 is what made the smartphone industry go crazy, but the introduction of the App Store a year later was just as important.

Every new app you install expands the capabilities of your smartphone or tablet in any one of countless new directions.

Here, we will cover 10 lesser known iPhone apps that we love and use all the time.

Apple's iPhone hardware is great and the company's cameras are a big draw, but what makes Apple's smartphones really fabulous is the iOS ecosystem. If you can think of something, there is an app that does it. And since it's an iOS app, it can be silky smooth and easy to use. Apple definitely changed the game in 2007 when it released the original iPhone, but I would say that the introduction of the App Store a year later along with the launch of the iPhone 3G had a lot to do with Apple's success in the smartphone market. Any modern smartphone is great from the get-go, but its usefulness would be severely limited if it weren't for all the cool apps out there.

They all have a handful of login apps that they use all the time and you can't imagine life without any of them. But what about all the other apps that are still great but not really for everyday use? We all have some amazing apps on our phones that other people might not even know about, and in this post, I will cover 10 iPhone apps that you may not know about and that are incredibly useful.

Due

IMHO, Apple's iOS Reminders app sucks. I definitely prefer Due, which is wonderfully simple and still quite versatile. It's easy to create unique reminders and recurring reminders for things you have to do repeatedly. And just as important as all the functionality of the application is the fact that it is very actively supported, with new features and fixes that appear all the time.

Download Due

SonosControls

If you have a Sonos system in your home, you should definitely check out SonosControls. This great app adds configurable widgets to your Today page that allow you to control one or all of your speakers. You don't even need to unlock your phone to adjust things like volume, play / pause etc.

Download SonosControls

Hobi

Once upon a time, keeping track of all the TV shows you watch and making sure you didn't miss a thing was simple. Just set up a program for your DVR to record and rape, done. Today is no longer how things work. What about shows on Netflix? What about the shows on Amazon Prime Video? What about Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV +, and all the other popular streaming platforms out there? Hobi is a fantastic app with a great interface that allows you to track all the series you watch, record which episodes you have watched and where you left them, and see when new episodes will air on TV or launch on your favorite streaming Service.

Download Hobi

Nexx Home

Nexx Home is an app that I use all the time and it ties in with a piece of hardware that I love. It's called the Nexx NXG-200 Smart Garage Door Opener, and it does exactly what you think it does. This clever little device allows you to control any or all of your garage doors with your smartphone or your voice thanks to integration with platforms like Alexa. It's easy to install, easy to use, and much better than dealing with those pesky keyboards that only register every third button.

Download Nexx Home

Wunderfind

Wunderfind is a great app and a must have for anyone prone to misplacing things. Open the app and you'll immediately see a list of all the Bluetooth devices around you that are within range. Did you lose one Tap and move, and the app will show you as you zoom in or out of it.

Download Wunderfind

YoursSmart

Like the Nexx app, TuyaSmart is an app that is linked to a hardware device. The main difference is that this application can control a wide range of smart devices. I use it to control a smart IR control center in my living room, and I have a widget set up that allows me to perform all kinds of functions with a single touch. This way, when I want to change the TV inputs from my Dish Hopper DVR to my Apple TV, I can do it with a quick touch. It also features voice assistant integration so you don't even have to pick up your phone if you don't want to.

Download TuyaSmart

Atom Finance

Apple's Stocks app is terrible, but I really can't blame Apple. Why not? Because almost all stock apps are terrible. Atom Finance is by far the best I have come across. It has a fantastic interface, which is extremely rare among finance apps, and has tons of great features. It is also totally free.

Download Atom Finance

Meater

If you have never heard of a MEATER, prepare to be amazed. It's a wireless meat thermometer that sticks to whatever you're cooking and leaves it inserted while cooking on the grill, in the oven, in a pan, or anywhere else. It connects wirelessly to an app on your smartphone, which tracks the internal temperature in real time. Cook a steak? You can configure it in the app and then receive an alert on your phone as soon as it reaches a perfect medium-rare level. It is fantastic and I will never cook without it.

Download Meater

Drizly

In the coronavirus era, I try never to leave my home unless I have to. Thanks to the Drizly app, running out of alcohol doesn't necessarily mean I have to leave my home. It is an excellent service that allows you to send alcohol directly to your door. It is also noteworthy that the company works with local liquor stores and distributors, so it is supporting local businesses by using it.

Download Drizly

Phone Pattern Blocker

Last but not least, Phone Pattern Blocker is a must-have app that makes it easy to cut down on spam calls. Do you know how you always get automatic calls from spam numbers that start with the same area code and the first three digits of your own cell phone number? Well now you can say goodbye to them.

Download Phone Pattern Blocker

