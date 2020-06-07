Zdeno Chara opens after participating in a protest for the death of George Floyd

Zdeno Chara has been the Bruins' captain since he joined the team in 2006. In addition to being an ice leader, he has also taken away his leadership skills.

Friday chara marched through the streets of Brookline to protest the death of George Floyd. He shared his thoughts on Floyd's death, racial equality, and what he learned from Friday's protest.

“For the past 13 days I have been sick from the murder of George Floyd. I have taken the time to think and listen. Time to find courage and time to try to find the right words, although I admit that I am still struggling.

"First things first, and let me be clear: I am with the black community. Black Lives Matter. There is no place in this world for racism. Period.

"Sure, I have dealt with my own adversity as a stranger living in this country, but I recognize that my challenges were not made more difficult or impossible due to the color of my skin.

"I will never know what it is to walk down a street and feel insecure. No one should have to experience that feeling.

“We have to take better care of ourselves and respect each other. Equality must be a priority. Anything less is unacceptable.

“I learned a lot yesterday and had good and honest conversations. Not only did we take steps on a walk, but we made progress in learning and education together. But it doesn't stop there.

“I will continue standing – and walking – with you.

"I'll cover you."

Saturday's Instagram post wasn't the first time Chara posted something regarding Floyd and racial inequality. He shared New Balance's statement about Floyd in a post last Saturday and posted a photo that said "STANDARDIZE EQUALITY #BlackLivesMatter,quot; earlier this week.

The Bruins' defender joins other Boston athletes such as Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter to participate in protests over the death of George Floyd. Chara's teammate Patrice Bergeron also pledged to donate $ 50,000 to social justice groups.