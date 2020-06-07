"Young Lands,quot; might be easier to find than we thought

A new study suggests that Earth-like planets may be easy to spot in space when they are very young.

Rocky worlds originate as "magma oceans,quot; that release enough heat to be detectable using infrared technology.

In the future, we will be able to catalog many new worlds that will eventually become Earth-like.

Exoplanet-seeking astronomers have a long list of things they'd love to find, but near the top of the list are Earth-like planets. We don't yet have the technology to look at the surface of a distant planet and tell if life is spinning around, but we can estimate the composition of a planet and even the composition of its atmosphere by looking at it from afar.

Now, a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal suggests that despite our struggle to find many Earth-like planets, they may be more common than anyone would have imagined.

The research is based on data showing that stars like our own Sun are possibly more abundant in the Milky Way than previously thought. If that's the case, it's good news for Earth-like planets.

As stars like our Sun form systems around them, Earth-like planets begin as red-hot seeds of liquid magma. "These oceanic magma planets are easier to detect near stars like the Sun, which are twice as heavy as the average-mass star," said Dr. Richard Parker, co-author of the study, in a statement. "These planets emit so much heat that we can see their brightness using the next generation of infrared telescopes."

Because these "Young Lands,quot; are releasing so much of their own energy in the form of heat, they are actually easier to detect. That doesn't make things "easy,quot; per se, but it does a little bit. easier.

"The places where we would find these planets are so-called,quot; young moving groups, "which are groups of young stars that are less than 100 million years old, that is young to a star," says Parker. "However, they typically only contain a few dozen stars each and it was previously difficult to determine whether we had found all the stars in each group because they blend into the background of the Milky Way galaxy."

So the good news is that finding large hot chunks of liquid rock that will eventually become Earth-like planets should be a little less difficult. The bad news? Planets like Earth take billions of years to mature and cool. On top of that, just because a planet has the right ingredients doesn't guarantee that it falls within an orbital region of its star that can sustain life.

We cannot wait for a few billion years just to see if a planet finally harbors life. We're looking for evidence of life right now, on Mars, for example, so let's keep our fingers crossed so we don't have to wait that long.

Image Source: NASA / ESA