Xcel Energy teams repair a broken natural gas line in Aurora

Xcel Energy teams are repairing a broken gas pipeline on South Parker Road in Aurora.

Xcel Energy spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo said Sunday morning that it is an older pipeline about 10 feet underground. She said it is unclear how long the repair will take.

The Aurora Fire Rescue HAZMAT team is on site to monitor the situation. The road is closed in both directions between Dartmouth Avenue and Bethany Drive, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The Aurora Fire Rescue HAZMAT team is monitoring the situation as Xcel Energy teams work in the area. Check this traffic update and find an alternative route. https://t.co/w0iycZDndT – Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 7, 2020

