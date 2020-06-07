WWE NXT TakeOver: Match Ratings at Your Home, Results: Io Shirai Wins Women's Title; Karrion Kross dominates Tommaso Ciampa

NXT's first inauguration since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the sports world must have been special, and WWE used a bit of nostalgia to deliver a wonderfully themed event with In Your House on Sunday night.

Complete with nods to an era that featured ads for IcoPro and Good Humor ice cream sandwiches and a big fight from current NXT talent, In Your House was a delightful past and present show that was based on the pay-per-event events it hosted. WWE in the late 1990s.

The night was spearheaded by a triple threat bout for the NXT Women's Championship and featured a cinematic Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship. This is how Sporting News rated those matches and the other matches on the card:

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

First things first: The set for the show was a pleasure; it was a version of the old In Your House pay-per-view, and Todd Pettengill's addition certainly added to the show. This triple threat match was a fun opening game, in which Nox got Kai's pin after a lack of communication between Kai and Gonzalez. All six worked hard at all times.

Yim and Lerae came out of the equation at the end of the match fighting behind the scenes, which will undoubtedly extend their enmity, and left Nox to deal with their lifelong rivals. Things got a little sloppy in the stretch when González showed how green she is by losing some points. However, solid work to set the tone for the rest of the show.

Grade: C +

Finn Balor vs. Demian Priest

Balor's brief turn of the heel allowed him to gain an advantage over his character that he previously lacked. Sunday was a complete hybrid of his babyface and heel characters, as Balor likely set the stage for a chance to regain the NXT championship later this year by pinning Priest after hitting Coup de Grace.

As good as Balor is, it must be said that Priest is extremely underrated in the ring. He displayed his knack for gelling with Balor for a great action that included Priest giving a nasty punch from the apron to the edge of the steel steps outside.

It looks like Priest is destined for half the card, but he has the ability to deliver really entertaining matches if he has the time. Balor was expected to win and is peaking at the right time with just a slight tweak of his character.

Grade B-

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (North American NXT Championship)

Gargano's heel turn had been lukewarm up to this point. Not that he was bad at it; it's just that his motivation to turn around hasn't conquered the fans. The way his party with Lee worked, however, was well done by his character. NXT also managed to find a way to match a monster baby face and a reduced size heel.

Lee, who had "Black Lives Matter,quot; embroidery on his wrestling stockings, has stalled a bit since his Survivor Series career last year and needs a shake up. Your enmity with Gargano, if it continues, might just be what you need.

Despite being too small, Gargano used limb manipulation to equalize the odds against giant Lee. Lee's power was on full display as he threw Gargano around the ring with an abundance of suplexes and punches. But the highlight was an attack that sent Gargano through the plexiglass on the outside.

LeRae and Yim's interference hurt the game a bit, but allowed Gargano to stab Lee in the eye with a key he had in his trunks. Gargano almost stole the victory with a DDT and a trio of superkicks, but Lee continued to kick every pin attempt. The champion went on, hit a pair of Spirit bombs, and closed the show with the Big Bang catastrophe to retain his title.

This was a good game that could have been reduced a few minutes, but we hope it will establish something more interesting in the future between two of the best fighters of the company.

Grade: C +

Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship)

And this is when the cinematic game officially jumped on the shark.

Honestly, the Cole-Dream enmity has been relatively devoid of heat from the start and its lack of chemistry in the ring has been problematic. NXT tried to make this feel important by adding the cinematic look to their Backlot Brawl party.

This coincidence did not need to be a cinematic coincidence. The numerous cuts of the camera were vertiginous and they cleared the action to him.

There were some nice touches: the Negan-inspired outfit from Dream from "The Walking Dead," the monster truck from the undisputed era, and Cole's falling from the ladder onto a car windshield, but he just didn't click. Considered a Backlot Brawl, the match lacked intensity and interference from Dexter Lumis, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish didn't help at all.

Cole finally got the win, and luckily ends this fight, hitting the Panama Sunrise on a pile of steel chairs after a low blow.

As good as Cole has been, this was a disappointing performance. It is not entirely his fault, nor was it from the dream. It just didn't work, with failed attempts at humor (an Uber driver, really?) And a misuse of kinematics. It could have worked well as a regular game. However, let's hope Cole gets into a fight with Finn Balor in a battle to see who is the greatest NXT champion of all time.

Grade: D +

Tommaso Ciampa against Karrion Kross

There are very few must-see superstars in pro wrestling, but Kross is definitely one of them. With the perfect combination of size, talent and ability to cut a promotion, exude the "it,quot; factor.

His confrontation with Ciampa was a beautiful execution of violence that formally announced his arrival, with the former NXT champion abandoning the newcomer.

The winner was never in doubt, but Ciampa did an excellent job trying to kill the upstart and avoid being overpowered. Kross maintained control with violent blows and powerful suplexes, while Ciampa tried to defend himself against the monster and prevent it from taking the lead.

It was a well-reserved game. Ciampa maintained his brilliance as a force with his explosive returns, but Kross continued to cut every move until he won the victory by nailing Ciampa with an inverted F-5 that was followed by his submission of Kross Jacket to put Ciampa to sleep.

Kross looked great, and he has a phenomenal entry. WWE would have to do everything possible to spoil this. As for Ciampa, it will be fine. It is too good not to be.

Grade b

Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte (NXT Women's Championship)

Finally!

Shiriai's phenomenal fighting ability could be the worst kept secret in professional wrestling. Fans have been looking forward to seeing the Japanese star receive his due. He finally got it in the main event of this TakeOver.

These women put on a show, with Shirai being the highlight with their excellent work, impressive dives, and ridiculous athletics. Charlotte's ring was unusually uneven. At times, her offense was sloppy, but then she had times when she reminded everyone why she is one of the best in the world. Ripley was also solid. A top rope Rip Tide almost earned him victory, and for the most part he became a powerhouse.

But this was the highlight of Io, which she scored with a twist of the set over Ripley and Charlotte.

Charlotte's introduction of the Kendo stick at the end of the game felt completely unnecessary and added nothing. The end came when Charlotte applied Figure 8 to Ripley and almost caused submission, until Shirai hit a moon on Ripley to steal the pin.

Unfortunately, the end did not come out clean; Shirai nailed Ripley in the face with the knee, which could have resulted in injury. It would have been nice to see Charlotte eat the pin here too, but WWE appears to be committed to protecting her as she will likely return to "Raw,quot; and engage in a fight with Asuka.

Shirai has plenty of options for the future, but it's great to finally see one of the best in the business be recognized with a championship run.

Grade b