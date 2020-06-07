World of coronavirus restrictions: COVID-19 deaths pass 400,000

Health experts say this figure is still a low count because many of those who died were not tested for the virus.

Indian travelers wear masks and walk in a market in Jammu, India. (AP)

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins.

The milestone was reached today, a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a cumulative total of deaths and infections from coronavirus.

Critics called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true death toll from the disease in Latin America's largest nation.

South Koreans who wear face masks pay homage in front of a headstone. (AP)

India has now overtaken Spain as the fifth most affected by the pandemic with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 deaths.

As other nations in Europe report much lower cases of new coronaviruses, Russia has registered nearly 9,000 new infections in the last day.

The national pandemic task force said 8,984 new cases were recorded in one day, and 134 people died from the virus.

New cases of the virus have hovered around 9,000 a day since mid-May.

People wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus walk through an open-air book market set up on Red Square with a historical museum in the background in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Pakistan has passed another grim milestone as the number of COVID-19 deaths crossed the 2000 mark today

Pakistan is also pushing for 100,000 confirmed infections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the country is too poor to enter a total blockade, as doing so would devastate a bankrupt economy.

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia today topped 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 3,045 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The kingdom's total confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic is 101,914, including 712 deaths. About 70 percent of all cases have recovered.

A family travels in an elevator in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty)

Authorities are fighting to suppress an increase in recent infections in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

Figures released today by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the country's total to 11,776 cases, with 273 deaths.

The National Health Commission said today that there were also five imported cases in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the nation's total number of cases to 83,036.

A horse-drawn carriage waits for customers in an unusually unpopulated historic square of Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy. (AP)

The British government will allow the reopening of places of worship on June 15, but only for private prayer.

Weddings and other services will not be allowed under the latest relief of the coronavirus blockade.

People are expected to adhere to the rules of social distancing.

Malaysians will be able to travel interstate, cut their hair in salons, and visit street markets beginning Wednesday (local time), when more coronavirus blocking restrictions are lifted.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said more economic sectors will reopen, that schools and religious activities will gradually resume, and that people can travel for national holidays after almost three months of closing.

But he said certain bans will remain as the country enters a "recovery,quot; phase until the end of August.

Thousands of people with facial masks organize a Black Lives Matter protest in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (AP)

The key person of the Italian government in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic He says, so far, not enough Italians have downloaded an app to help health authorities trace contacts with people who test positive for the virus.

Domenico Arcuri said in an interview with Italian state television on Sunday that two million people have downloaded Immuni, the application that uses Bluetooth technology to signal when someone comes into close contact with an infected person.

Experts have reported that at least 60 percent of Italy's 60 million people would have to use the app for contact tracking to be effective.