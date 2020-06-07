Willow Fire Burning Near Concord Naval Weapons Station 75% Contained – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – A two-alarm grass fire that burned Saturday night near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station is now 75 percent contained, firefighters said.

The blazing fire along Highway 4 in the East Olivera and Willow Pass Roads area was first reported by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District around 5 p.m. At 5:40 p.m., he had burned approximately 20 acres

The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides, and at 5:40 p.m., there were no reports of structural damage or injury.

As of 6:40 p.m., the advance of the fire had stopped. The burned area had grown to 136 acres.

The Ocean Concord Military Terminal Fire Department (MOTCO) and Cal Fire were working on the fire.

At 8:23 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire was at 75 percent containment.

