Willow Fire Burning Near Concord Naval Weapons Station 75% Contained – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – A two-alarm grass fire that burned Saturday night near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station is now 75 percent contained, firefighters said.

The blazing fire along Highway 4 in the East Olivera and Willow Pass Roads area was first reported by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District around 5 p.m. At 5:40 p.m., he had burned approximately 20 acres

The area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on three sides, and at 5:40 p.m., there were no reports of structural damage or injury.

As of 6:40 p.m., the advance of the fire had stopped. The burned area had grown to 136 acres.

Great job for @ContraCostaFire @calfireSCU in containing this fire! I appreciate the support of @CAL_FIRE @srvfpd and all our mutual aid partners! The second wind triggered multiple fire alarms for us today. Early start of what appears to be a busy fire season. https://t.co/WojeuaDYPh – Lewis Broschard (@ CON1100) June 7, 2020

The Ocean Concord Military Terminal Fire Department (MOTCO) and Cal Fire were working on the fire.

At 8:23 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire was at 75 percent containment.

#willowfire Highway 4 on Willow Pass Rd (Contra Costa County) Currently, the fire is 75% contained. CAL FIRE resources continue to assist the mop from the Ocean Concord Military Terminal Fire Department (MOTCO) and place him on a containment line. pic.twitter.com/pvBrPQc3We – CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 7, 2020

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.