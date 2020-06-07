Why will Broncos fans fall in love with KJ Hamler?

You'll hear it. You'll hear it just before you smell the burn, right after the comet's tail tickles your nose.

KJ Hamler brings the type of trash to the party that embarrasses a B movie marathon. The only thing quicker than the boy's bark is his feet.

"On the way to the game, he's so focused," said Jeff Phillips, position coach for the Broncos' rookie catcher at St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake Village, Michigan. "But after the game? Oh Lord."

You cannot protect me.

You couldn't check me in a phone booth.

Hey, where did your hair go?

Dude nailed Phillips with that last one.

"He'll start making jokes about me, making fun of me," Phillips laughed. "I'm one of those thirty-something who went bald. I was wondering where the hair went." In practice, he would try to get me out. I played a while ago. There was a time when I went out and (ran) with the children. I am 39 years old. I know when not to do it."

What's up, coach? Scared?

"He said to a boy. "You (suck)," said youth coach and mentor Reggie Wynns. "He said," I don't know why you're trying to protect me. You suck). & # 39;

"He doesn't talk trash like Michael Jordan. But he's a competitor. He's a gamer. He's a good guy to watch. Always running his mouth. I always have his cabinet.

Always annoying. Always looking for an excavation. And a laugh This from a guy who used to carry a "Looney Tunes,quot; backpack and considers Bugs Bunny to be his spirit animal.

At Penn State, the newest Broncos sprinter ever used a campus emergency booth to call for help because he had gotten lost on campus and was late for a meeting. Or so the legend says.

You couldn't invent KJ Hamler if you tried. Much less catch it.

"I've been the underdog all my life," said Hamler. "I always had something to demonstrate just because of my size, so I had to develop myself in other areas to help.

"The,quot; dog "mentality is something I do on and off the field. I don't take anything from anyone. I don't back down from anyone. It's like a David and Goliath story. I'm the smallest boy, the smallest body. I will give everything I have. "

* * *

Wynns has around 100 Hamler stories. None of them is boring. Heck, most of them are even printable.

But if you want to get to the soul of KJ Hamler, if you want to see what makes the boy tick, Wynns sets the clock back until about six summers ago, when the 5-foot-9 wideout was a precocious 10th grader. be be.

Hamler refers to Green Bay Packers catcher and former Michigan standout Devin Funchess, five years his senior as "spirit brother," both of whom grew up in the Detroit suburbs as part of Wynns' Rising Stars recruiting program.

So Funchess decides a low season to bring one of his Wolverines teammates, Jabrill Peppers, back to the old neighborhood to run and train with the local kids. When the 5-11 Peppers saw that he was assigned the Hamler who wasn't entirely 5-8 at the time, he glanced at the slim receiver on the other end of the line and realized it was a smooth afternoon.

Jabrill said, "Oh, shoot, is this the guy I'm going to play with? "" Wynns recalled.

"And he ran alongside him," said Phillips. "(Peppers) tried to get him off the line. He could not do it ".

The next time they met 1-on-1, Wynns said Peppers "tried to hit him." I said, "Well, you have to go through that."

The higher you place the bar, the more determined Hamler will be to raise it. At the Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) camp in Wayne State in June 2016, Hamler and Ambry Thomas, then a Michigan commander, chased each other like a pair of badgers. If the future Broncos wide receiver dropped a ball, he dropped and did 10 push-ups on the spot.

"He was always a good student, he always worked hard, and that has always been his strength," Wynns said. “If he had a bad game, he was going to have a better game next (week). I was going to work hard. I hated losing.

* * *

Hamler lost two of his best friends within 18 months. In March 2017, Solomon Bonner Jr., just 14 years old, died from what authorities described as an accidental gunshot wound during a card game. In August 2015, Wynns' son Eric, a wide receiver in the Saginaw Valley state, died in a car accident while returning to school.

"My son was probably the same size as KJ," said Reggie Wynns. When he trained here, KJ just followed him.

Eric loved him. Eric loved KJ, he really loved KJ. He took it under his wing, running with him. It was hard. (KJ) just used every bit of energy, that negative energy, painful energy, to be great. "

"He focused it more," said Phillips. "It gave him more momentum."

Deep down, under the bravado and burn, Hamler is a detail ninja. A free thinker with a poet's heart and an artist's eye. At one point, Hamler taught himself to draw freehand pencil sketches of what tickled his muse. Soccer players, generally. Football anything.

That's the most introvert Hamler ever gets. Quick wit, like quick feet, were gifts inherited from mom and dad.

Latonya Gooding, Hamler's mother, is natural on camera. She started posting birthday rap videos for KJ three years ago., a long-distance dedication to celebrate her 18-year-old son while at the IMG Academy in Florida, half a country from his home.

Dad chooses the rhythm. Mom writes and performs the lyrics.

"But that will be the last in the NFL," Gooding said. "Now they are going to kill him when he goes to training camp. They are going to fire him if we do one for 21 (next month).

“Our personalities, especially mine, are really from KJ. We are just fun people. What you see is what you have. "

If birthday raps are an indication, Broncos fans are getting a cat they'll fall in love with. Instantly.