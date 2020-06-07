Why should George Floyd's killer face first-degree murder charges?

I have been distressed by the excessive death of George Floyd.

As national protests have taken hold for the second week in a row, it is clear that our country is affected by its murder, which has ripped the endless news of the pandemic from the front page of every newspaper in the United States.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, moved to Minneapolis from Houston several years ago in hopes of finding work and starting a new life. He lost his job at a restaurant when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an order to stay home.

Floyd's arrest began when he was removed from his SUV based on an accusation that he used a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin arrived at the scene nine minutes after Floyd had been handcuffed.

Chauvin, a white officer, has been the subject of 17 previous complaints of police misconduct and involved in two police shootings, one of them fatal, prior to this incident.

Chauvin and Floyd once worked security shifts at the same nightclub and would have at least crossed paths according to the club's former owner.

Chauvin became involved in the fight to get Floyd to the back of the police car. Chauvin shoved him through the back seat of the vehicle and face down on the street.

The images show that the four officers gathered around Floyd, who is face down on the sidewalk. Three of these officers applied pressure to their neck, torso, and legs. That video stops abruptly when one of the officers tells the video taker to leave.

Fortunately, another viewer began recording a video from another angle. It shows that Chauvin continues to catch Floyd face down with his knee nailed to his neck.

Floyd begs for his life and begs the officers to stop. You can hear Floyd say "I can't breathe, man … Please,quot; and say "Mom,quot; and "Please,quot;. Floyd says that he cannot breathe at least sixteen times before passing out.

Chauvin pushes his knee against Floyd's neck against the pavement for eight minutes and 46 seconds, according to the prosecutor's complaint. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this occurred after Floyd's eyes closed and he appears unconscious.

Let that settle. Leave this column for three minutes and imagine a loved one being immobilized.

Experts hired by Floyd's family and the Hennepin County Examiner concluded that his death was a homicide.

Justice demands that all four officers be prosecuted to the maximum extent possible, so I was pleased to hear that the Minnesota Attorney General announced this week that Chauvin's charges would be elevated to second-degree murder.

However, the totality of the circumstances here dictates that Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder. The jury may have an opportunity to find you guilty of second-degree murder if they cannot reach unanimous agreement on the first-degree murder charges.

Under Minnesota law, a person who causes the death of a human being with premeditation and with the intent to effect the person's death is guilty of first-degree murder. Minnesota jurisprudence has held that a premeditated finding does not require proof of extensive planning or preparation to kill, nor does it require a specific period of time for deliberation.

Floyd was unarmed, handcuffed, and not actively resisting. In fact, it didn't even move. However, he was begging for his life until he lied motionless. Chauvin violated police policy and continued to press against his.

These moments demand accountability from those of us who maintain a position of trust.

As a society, we must also understand why riots and protests have swept the nation amid a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people. The same people who are being disproportionately killed by the police are disproportionately killed by COVID-19. They have been pushed into unemployment and forced to work in dangerous essential jobs, while many Americans are pleasantly working from home, oblivious to suffering.

White Americans, like me, should examine our own privilege to understand and take steps to tear down the walls that allow racial inequalities to continue to exist in the United States. White privilege includes the power to remain silent in the face of racial inequality; The power to weigh the need to protest the discomfort of speaking.

The United States cannot heal what we cannot recognize. We must face our own biases and face the overwhelming comfort in the status quo that allows institutionalized racism to continue and escalate.

Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck law firm, and former Chief of Staff to Governor John Hickenlooper..

