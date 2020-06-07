Why George Floyd's murder resonated so deeply in Colorado – Up News Info

An eight-year-old girl in a pink pleated skirt and sneakers took the stage at the Denver Civic Center on Thursday, dwarfed by the towering stone columns of the amphitheater and the sea of ​​people before her.

The protest organizers adjusted a microphone stand as low as possible and then she poured out her heart.

"Do not judge a book by its cover,quot; Mac vasquez said. "He is not taking himself very seriously right now, and we should be."

The crowd of hundreds roared in support and jumped to a great ovation. It was the eighth day of protest in Denver after the police murder of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. He died under the knee of a white police officer, gasping and calling for his mother, and his death sparked outrage across the country for an extraordinary time.

Amid a global pandemic that led to record unemployment and disproportionately harmed people of color, combined with a divisive president in power, the video of the Floyd murder just after the Breonna Taylor murders in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia became a meeting point for Americans across the country to denounce systemic racism and demand an end to police brutality.

But there's a reason those deaths resonated so deeply in Colorado: This brutality, citizens of color attest, has happened for generations.

Standing in front of the Capitol on Thursday as hundreds sang "Black lives matter," Dee Veay, a 36-year-old black man from Denver, recalled the first time he had felt attacked by police.

"He was probably 15 years old," he said. "I was dating friends and the police arrested us. They put us all on the wall, illegally wanted. We had nothing. But we were all harassed. It is not really fair, but we could not go out and attack the police, we would get into more trouble. There is nothing that 15 year olds can do. The police are the ones with the power. "

Veay said that long ago he settled into a feeling of helplessness. Veay has two teenage children, and warned them about the target.

"That's almost my whole life. This is how it is," he said. "You are growing up as a young black man, you must know that you are only a target of injustice."

Black and brown coloradans said in dozens of interviews with Up News Info last week that they, like Veay, have rarely felt protected by police. Young and old alike, shared stories of being personally attacked or having family members brutalized and even killed by the police. Some of the stories go back decades.

Generational trauma and exasperation can be heard in the cries of "I can't breathe," words spoken by Floyd in his final moments and by Eric Garner six years ago in New York, echoing in the crowds that flood streets recently two years ago. weeks were almost empty due to coronavirus. The mysterious silence has been replaced by a constant and thunderous expression of outrage and urgency, and a demand for change that many believe can now finally be achieved.

It has spread across the state, with protests from Fraser to Boulder, from Parker to Grand Junction.

"Police brutality has always been directed at the poor and oppressed in society, including the poor and oppressed in Denver," said David Lane, the Denver civil rights attorney who has represented the families of some of the victims of violence. highest-profile police officer in the state. . "But the poor and the oppressed have never had a voice to demonstrate that this was happening."

They do it now. And some people in power are listening.

Democrats who control the Colorado legislature intend to pass a police accountability bill, sponsored by black and Hispanic lawmakers, that a month ago would have been seen as radical. The concept has wide support among Democrats, including many white lawmakers and the governor, who rarely talks about issues of racial or police violence.

Due to video evidence that Floyd and others were killed by the police, Lane said: "For the first time, white America is seeing what the black and Hispanic communities have seen for decades and decades and decades: the police attacks minorities with violence. " . They don't do this to the bankers in Cherry Hills Village. "

"It happens a lot,quot;

Aya Gruber, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Law, said that with the collision of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and decades of police brutality and systemic racism, he is not surprised to see protests.

"That is great pressure, in a few months, to put not only the black community, but also people who value racial equality and are frustrated by police violence," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic may have increased the number of protesters across the country as Americans face economic uncertainties, increased isolation and job losses, he said. There is a distinctive air of liberation in these protests, as if the protesters, who, perhaps by the way, have been confined to their home since March, feel totally unleashed.

"People have been locked up in their homes," said Natalia Marshall, whose uncle Michael Marshall was killed by Denver sheriff's deputies five years ago. "They are angry, bored and frustrated, and they are taking it out on their cities."

He added, regarding police violence, "Many people don't realize what is happening in Colorado. A lot happens."

An investigation by the Denver Post of all police shootings in the state in 2019 found that in cases where a subject's race was reported, black people were overrepresented among the dead. They comprise approximately 5% of the state's population, but were shot dead in 10% of the incidents examined.

This overrepresentation can also be found in local data. In 2016, The Colorado Independent and CU News Corps discovered that black people had been killed in 13 of 24 shootings involving officers in Aurora over a five-year period, or 54%. Only 15% of Aurora is black.

And it's not just murder. Boulder is 1% black, but a review of data from the first half of the past decade found that black people were more likely to be cited for traffic offenses and misdemeanors. This is a statewide trend: A report from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice found that black people accounted for 12.4% of all arrests and summons in 2015, more than double their share of the population.

Statistics have stories attached.

Jasmine Townsend, a 29-year-old black woman from Aurora, spoke about the time she discovered first hand that she was vulnerable to police abuse due to the color of her skin. She was 20 years old, and was detained, she said, because "I fit the description." The police asked to search his car.

"I exercised my right and I said no," he said.

They asked him if he was hiding something and, he said, again he said no.

“And then they held me for two hours. Outside my car, sitting on the sidewalk. My skin color is different than my girlfriend's, so I didn't get the same benefit, "he said.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock shared a similar story with Up News Info. Hancock, a black man, said police described him when he was younger.

"I had an officer explain to me that I was being detained because I was in the wrong neighborhood," he said.

Townsend marched thousands of people from Capitol Hill to Colfax Avenue on Wednesday night, through a downtown core lined with businesses with windows closed in anticipation of the looting. All the time I carried a sign that said: "Am I next?"

"This is what the revolution looks like,quot;

The protests have made it clear that police abuse is seen by a growing number of people as a national and systemic problem. Crucially, that includes whites. The mostly young crowds that gather every day in the center have been diverse, but mostly white.

The fact that many show up may be attributable to the fact that the video of Floyd's death (he begs for his life before falling unconscious when three officers arrest him and a fourth watches as viewers plead for them to stop) shows a brutality so clear and obvious that it cut decades of inaction and denial. Even those who have never before recognized or protested police brutality against people of color are galvanized.

"The reality of the video made it difficult for all of us," said Hancock, who added that he has never been able to shake up images of the death of Philando Castile in 2016, which, like Floyd's, came into the hands of police in Minnesota.

"Americans across the country were outraged at the murder of Mr. Floyd," said US Representative Joe Neguse, a Boulder Democrat and the first black member of the Colorado Congress. "The pain, anguish and fear that so many are experiencing in this country is very real."

Edie Tavel, 19, said she was forced to consider her role as a white woman in the fight against racism.

"This moment is when I started to be active in the movement," she said off Capitol Hill. "I marched in the women's marches, but now I am donating. I am coming to these protests. This moment has been really shocking."

Changing systems as entrenched as surveillance and government will be slow and laborious, experts said. It remains to be seen if the momentum of the protesters will drive change or if Floyd's name will be lost among a growing list of black men killed by police.

"I am encouraged that we will see some serious change," said Robert Davis, vice president of the Greater Denver Metro Ministerial Alliance. "But we have to hit the iron in hot weather and we have to focus on what we want to achieve."

Davis appreciates the support of non-black people.

"What has really encouraged me is that we have many of our Caucasian, Asian, and Hispanic brothers and sisters who join African-Americans and say, 'This is enough,'" Davis said. "I am feeling a certain amount of unity around, go Something must be done."

Protesters in Denver sang, among many things, obscenities about Trump, who called protesters at George Floyd's events "thugs,quot; just weeks after supporting mostly white and heavily armed protests over coronavirus restrictions. He has been asked to resign or be voted on in November.

But it is not clear how the unrest will affect Trump's re-election campaign. Perhaps the last time the United States saw forces like those joining now was during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, said Gruber, the UC law professor.

In 1968 Richard Nixon used the riots to be elected, vowing to bring law and order back to the country, and Trump has shown signs that he intends to take a similar approach, he said, as when he removed protesters from the White House to present a photo in a nearby church.

Still, he said, 2020, with so much video evidence available of police misconduct, is very different from 1968.

"There is a theory that there is such a broad coalition of people that he was horrified by the George Floyd video and the execution-style murder that it won't be as easy to play racial politics as Nixon did," he said.

Of course, police violence predates Trump, and most American cities that now attract protesters are ruled by Democrats.

Among protesters on the streets of Denver, optimism about the upcoming change is widespread.

"It's been going on like this for a long time and people just haven't heard it," said Diego Garcia, 26, during a demonstration on Capitol Hill. "But when you strangle someone under your knee for nine minutes, and everyone sees it … everyone is protesting. We've had enough of this (expletive) already. "

"It has opened the minds of a lot of people," said Nathaniel Hailu, 25.

"I don't think anything can be solved until the American government is changed," said James Allen, 29. "This is what the revolution looks like."

Davis, a member of the Denver Police Force Use Advisory Board, said elected officials should reign in police abuse. The response to the protests (tear gas, peppercorns and foam bullets) was "totally inappropriate," he said.

"The way they're getting closer is:" Once we fight the guy, we'll try not to get all of his teeth out, "and that's the de-escalation," he said. "But we wanted de-escalation before you showed up, before the fight started, before you got out of your car, what are you doing to de-escalate the situation? What are you doing to de-scale before the first stone is cast?

While immediate reforms, such as banning bottlenecks or facilitating the filing of lawsuits against police officers, can help curb police brutality, many believe that the American police are beyond reform and should be completely shot down and reimagined .

"Until there is a complete reorientation," said Gruber, "a total rethink of how weapons are handled, when weapons are needed, if weapons are needed, what they carry, how they are deployed, who does what, a complete restructuring." and rethink: we are likely to still see these events occur. "