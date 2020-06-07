What time does the NASCAR race start today? Schedule, television channel for the Atlanta race

For the sixth time in the span of just three weeks, those looking for the start time of a NASCAR Cup Series race do so to capture real, live action rather than virtual competition. Both the start time and date of this year's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway are later than originally scheduled.

Due to the same coronavirus pandemic issues that closed live sports in March, NASCAR created a modified racing schedule for May and June that continues today at 3 p.m. ET at the 1.5 mile oval in Hampton, Georgia. Like all races currently on the schedule, Sunday's race in Atlanta will take place without fans in the stands and with a limited number of team and NASCAR members authorized to attend.

Start time for Sunday's race in Atlanta, 3 p.m. ET is later than NASCAR's original time (2 p.m. ET) for its Cup race on the track, but the distance remains the same: 325 laps and 500.5 miles with stages of 105, 105 and 115 laps.

Below is everything you need to know about the schedule for Sunday's race in Atlanta and beyond.

MORE: Watch Today's NASCAR Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race : QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Bristol Motor Speedway

: QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Bristol Motor Speedway Date : Sunday, June 7

: Sunday, June 7 Start time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Atlanta race is the first such hour on the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule. The series race at Talladega on June 21 is also scheduled to start at 3. p.m ET, as is the July 19 race in Texas and the August 2 race in New Hampshire.

The other day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Including Sunday's race in Atlanta, Fox (and FS1) will air eight more Cup Series races, including the July 15 All-Star Race, before NBC takes over broadcasting half of its schedule.

Below are the top 40 TV markets in the United States and Fox's local affiliate for each.

Market Fox Affiliate (digital / virtual channel) NY WNYW (5) the Angels KTTV (11) Chicago WFLD (32) Philadelphia WTXF-TV (29) Dallas-Ft. Value KDFW (4) San Francisco / Bay Area KTVU (2) Washington DC. WTTG (5) Houston KRIV (26) Boston WFXT (25) Atlanta WAGA-TV (5) Phoenix KSAZ-TV 10 Tampa / St. Petersburg WTVT (13) Seattle KCPQ (13) Detroit WJBK (2) Minneapolis-St. Paul KMSP-TV (9) Miami WSVN (7) Denver KDVR (31) Orlando WOFL (35) Cleveland WJW-TV (8) Sacrament (KTXL 40) Charlotte WJZY (46) Portland KPTV (12) St. Louis KTVI (2) Pittsburgh WPGH-TV (53) Baltimore WBFF (45) Raleigh-Durham WRAZ (50) Nashville WZTV (17) San Diego KSWB-TV (69) Salt Lake City KSTU (13) Saint Anthony KABB (29) kansas city WDAF-TV (4) Colon WTTE (28) Milwaukee WITI (6) Cincinnati WXIX-TV (19) Las Vegas KVVU-TV (5) Jacksonville WFOX-TV (30) Oklahoma City KOKH-TV (25) New Orleans WVUE-DT (8) Memphis WHBQ-TV (13) Buffalo WUTV (29)

As is the case with all Cup races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will convene Sunday's race in Atlanta. Until further notice, they will do so remotely from the Fox studio instead of the booth on the runway.

NASCAR Live Stream for Charlotte Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday's race in Atlanta live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options Fox offers: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its last revised Cup Series schedule on June 4 until July 2020. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series, beginning with the races at Darlington.

Date Track television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega FOX 3 p.m. ET Saturday June 27 Pocono FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sunday June 28 Pocono FS1 4 p.m. ET Sun July 5 Indianapolis NBC 4 p.m. ET Sunday july 12 Kentucky FS1 2:30 pm. ET Wednesday July 15 All-Star Race (Charlotte) FS1 7 p.m. ET (open) | 8:30 pm. ET (race) Sunday July 19 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Thursday, July 23 Kansas NBCSN 7:30 pm. ET Sun. August 2 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m. ET

Darlington's race on May 17 ran in place of the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. Darlington's race on May 20 ran in place of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. Charlotte's race on May 27 ran in her place of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

Pocono's double game remains as previously scheduled for the last weekend of June, with the Cup Series competing on consecutive days. Those careers will now be featured on Fox (and FS1) instead of NBC. Fox will close its coverage this season with the All-Star race in Charlotte on July 15 before NBC takes over, but NBC will still air the Brickyard 400 on July 5.

The Cup Series races still postponed include events in Dover and Michigan. NASCAR's next challenge will be finding the dates for those races as it tries to figure out the rest of the 2020 calendar, but there may be double play on those tracks in August.