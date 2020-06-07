What happened to the NHS contact tracking app?

Image copyright

fake pictures

The news that the full testing and tracking program may not be operational until September has led some to believe that this applies to the NHS contact tracking application, rather than the broader manual tracking effort.

The confusion is understandable: After all, it wasn't long ago that ministers spoke as if the app was the centerpiece of the program rather than the "cherry on top," as Baroness Harding described it this week.

As I understand it, the app, which has actually suffered a number of delays, should still roll out across the country in late June or early July, though there is no guarantee that the schedule will not slip further.

After a first test with an app with very limited capabilities on the Isle of Wight, version two, which presents five symptoms questions instead of two and integrates the testing process, undergoes testing at a secret location in London .

I understand that this version will be released as an update for Isle of Wight residents next week.

But when that local trial turns into a national deployment it is not clear.

Someone close to the project says that at first, the team was told to act like a new tech company, testing things and then changing them day by day.

Now, that person says, "Downing Street's attitude toward risk has been marked, they don't want it to launch until it's perfect."

Bluetooth contact tracking applications are a new idea and many countries around the world are testing them.

So far, however, there is no clear evidence that they are effective.

Singapore, which pioneered the idea, struggled to get enough people to download its app, which didn't seem to work very well.

Now the government there says it will launch a portable contact tracking device for all its citizens.