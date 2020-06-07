What about Sweden? The | Up News Info Technica

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



Earlier this week, Swedish government epidemiologist Anders Tegnell admitted that his plans on how the country should handle the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic have not worked as expected, saying that "obviously there is potential for improvement in what we have done, "according to a translation. There are probably very few public health officials on the planet who cannot say the same. But Tegnell's admission made the headlines, largely because Sweden has charted its own path, starting with relatively mild restrictions compared to other European countries in the hope that the economic impact of the pandemic will ease.

That approach has made Sweden a topic of political conversation away from the Baltic Sea, with many people who would be horrified by Sweden's tax levels and social safety net who suddenly adopted it as a model of minimal government intervention. Sweden's role in Internet arguments grew larger as opposition to measures of social distancing was organized in various countries. So, with the architect of the country's coronavirus plan saying mistakes were made, it's worth taking a look at how Sweden handled the pandemic and what the results have been.

The plan and its economy.

Some European countries, such as Italy and Spain, faced a rapid increase in cases at the start of the pandemic; others had the examples of Italy and Spain to guide their policy. The end result was that most European countries imposed fairly severe social distancing regulations, banned large gatherings, closed schools, and limited access to a variety of businesses. In most cases, this has limited the spread of the pandemic, or at least started to bring an out-of-control situation to something more manageable.

Sweden largely did not do this. Restaurants and cafeterias remained open, as did the lower grades in schools. Sporting events stopped and people were asked to protect the most vulnerable and older populations. But many of those measures were voluntary. Personal protection, such as face masks, is not recommended for general use.

The hope was that by protecting vulnerable populations, the impact of the disease itself would be minimal, as would the impact of restrictions in most sectors of the economy. (Presumably, professional sports teams were going to have a hard time due to the rules.)

Is that working? Maybe? The first results seemed good, as the economic data for the first quarter of 2020 showed that the Swedish economy grew; Anemic growth (0.1 percent) was even much better than most other countries could handle. And, more recently, the country's chief economist said the expectation is that the year will shrink the economy by about seven percent amid large loans and record job losses. That is somewhat better than Europe as a whole, where the EU expects a 8.7 percent contraction, but it is not dramatically better.

Anecdotal reports suggest that companies that have remained open are not seeing many customers, and the overall economy is highly dependent on exports, which have slowed dramatically. So even if his policy had allowed him to escape the worst of the pandemic, the country could not fully escape the pain of its trading partners.

The human cost

But it is very clear that Sweden has not escaped the worst of the pandemic, or its epidemiologist would not question its plan. The news that specifically fueled his reevaluation is the country's high death rate, but there are a number of measures by which Sweden is not doing particularly well. Using information from Our World in data, we have seen how the pandemic in Sweden has progressed.

(Unfortunately, for reasons that are unclear, Sweden appears to have seen a large increase in cases in the past few weeks. This is likely due to a change in reporting methodology; it is more useful to focus on trends prior to this increase, as we will do here.)

We'll start by looking at confirmed cumulative deaths per capita, a measure in which the changes will provide an indication of how effective control efforts have been. For Spain, a country that had a severe early outbreak, per capita deaths increased dramatically, but have now decreased due to extensive control measures. In the USA USA And in the UK, where control measures were late and, in the latter case, half-hearted, the death rate is only declining very slowly. For Sweden, the trajectory is very similar to that of the USA. USA And the United Kingdom, as would be expected according to lax controls.

Sweden's confirmed cases per capita are similar to those in some highly affected nations. Our world in data

Sweden is not as bad as the United Kingdom, but it has not seen cases fall, as Spain has. Our world in data

In fact, if you look at the weekly change in confirmed cases per capita, it is clear that (even excluding the recent increase), Sweden was not doing better than the United States and the United Kingdom.

The contrast is much more dramatic when Sweden is compared to its more relevant neighbors, the other Scandinavian countries. Denmark, Finland and Norway have seen an increase in cases in late March / early April, but these countries saw those increases fade rapidly after the imposition of significant social distancing policies. At this point, these countries are seeing very few new cases diagnosed most weeks. In contrast, Sweden has seen its rate remain almost constant throughout April and May, and is now seeing around 10 times the number of new cases than its neighbors. The deaths show a very similar story.

Unlike its neighbors, Sweden has not seen a decrease in new cases. Our world in data

While other Scandinavian countries have seen COVID-19 deaths disappear, they remain high in Sweden. Our world in data

These numbers show a clear picture: Sweden's attempt to protect its most vulnerable has not been very successful. In terms of its disease burden and death rate, the country is paying a much higher price than its neighbors. Those statistics are likely to contribute to the suppression of domestic economic activity, as people are less likely to become fully involved in an economy while receiving a steady stream of news about the pandemic's impact on Swedish health.

And while Sweden's economy may not suffer as much as that of other European countries, its strong integration into the world economy has greatly reduced its ability to avoid the global damage the pandemic has caused.

Put another way, many public health experts and economists cautioned that we really do not face a binary choice between public health and the economy. Whatever the lessons from the Swedish experience, it has been a strong demonstration that the experts were right.