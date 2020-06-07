WATCH Barack Obama Offers Graduate Warnings Against Division in America – Up News Info

"Graduation is a great achievement under any circumstances, yours comes when the world is turned upside down," Barack Obama said today in his latest graduation speech to 2020 graduates. "For a global pandemic and for a country that has been swept away. " because of the protests, "added the incredibly popular former president of both the devastating coronavirus and the widespread reaction on the streets to the murder of George Floyd by police late last month.

"I can hardly imagine how amazing these past few months have been for you," Obama told YouTube watchers. Dear class of 2020 online event, and asked them to embrace values ​​"such as responsibility, fairness, generosity, and respect for others so that they can be" part of the solution rather than part of the problem. "

As in previous public statements of late, Obama never said the name of Donald Trump, but he made no one clear to whom he was standing out as lighting up divisions in the United States for personal and ideological gain. "Democracy is not about depending on some charismatic leader to make changes from above," he proclaimed, as you can see in the video above. "It's about finding hope in ourselves and creating it in others. Especially at a time like this. You don't always need hope when everything is going well. It's when things seem darkest, it's when you need it most."

"The point is that, in the Class of 2020, what they have shown us in recent weeks is that the challenges we face go far beyond a virus and that previous normality was not good enough, it was not working," he said. Obama in what has become a semi-regular role for the former president to provide national leadership in the absence of such traits coming from the former Celebrity Apprentice currently host at the White House.

"In many ways, the pandemic has just highlighted problems that have been growing for a long time, whether it is expanding economic inequality, lack of basic health care for millions of people, the continuing scourge of intolerance and sexism, or the divisions and dysfunction that plague our political system, ”said the two-term Democrat, with millions protesting at this time both domestically and internationally despite the continuing threat of COVID-19 and the more than 100,000 American lives that has taken.

"Similarly, protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Nina Pop are not simply a reaction to those particular tragedies, as heartbreaking as they are," said the first African-American commander in the United States. in chief clarified. "They speak of decades of anguish and frustration over unequal treatment and failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system."

Noting that looking ahead can be "downright scary" right now for this year's graduates, Obama offered that they and the world face "deeper challenges than any generation in decades."

In his third remote start speech in less than a month and his second public statement this week after the May 25 killing of Floyd by arrested and fired Minneapolis cops, today's 44th POTUS never said Facebook but called the platforms from social networks. as used by some as a "tool to spread conflict, divisions and falsehoods, to intimidate people and promote hatred".

The prerecorded Obama cautioned against "reading only news and opinions that reinforce our own biases and begin to cancel out everything else; we let opinion disguise itself as fact and treat even the wildest conspiracy theories as worthy of consideration." To further clarify the matter, he went on to say: “And the irony is that people who sell counterfeits on the Internet or on social media generally do so for their own purposes, either to sell you something or to distract you from the business. real problems that matter. "

Started by the first couple, and with direct solo comments from Michelle Obama, today's YouTube ceremony also saw appearances by Beyoncé, a "change will happen" promising Lady Gaga, J.J. Abrams and Taylor Swift. Former cabinet secretaries Condoleezza Rice and Bob Gates also appeared, as did Missy Elliott, Seth Rogen, Bill Porter, Chris Pine, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Alicia Keys, among others.

Set to fill the void with ceremonies closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the four-hour live broadcast event was originally scheduled for June 6. However, the star-studded occasion moved to today last week in honor of the George Floyd memorial service held yesterday in Raeford, North Carolina.

After a pre-ceremony in Minnesota on June 4, there will also be a public memorial in Floyd's hometown adopted by Houston tomorrow and a private service on June 9. Having spoken forcefully in recent days against the police violence and systemic racism that caused Floyd's death, Joe Biden, Barack Obama's vice president and Democratic nominee for president this year, is expected to attend the ceremony in Texas. as a family guest.

"The peaceful protests and demonstrations are patriotic: they shed light on injustice, sensitize the public and make people in charge feel uncomfortable in a healthy way," Obama said Sunday in a language and polar tone opposite to what he says. Donald Trump's noise has exploded in recent days. "After all, we are a nation founded on protest," he added with a moving history lesson.

"Go ahead and enjoy the glory of your achievement and wherever you are, take lots of photos," Obama said in more joyous tones. "Congratulations, class of 2020," he concluded. "Make it mean something. And it continues to make us proud. "