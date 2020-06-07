Was Saturday's windstorm Colorado's first right?

Colorado's climate is many things, but one thing is not: boring.





What appeared to be a fairly typical Colorado windstorm afternoon on Saturday turned into possibly the most widespread specific windstorm event in the state's recorded history.

Russ Schumacher, a Colorado state climatologist, made that claim Sunday while pointing to a series of data points.

“In the 1955-2018 storm data record, the reports of the most severe single-day winds in Colorado are 30, on May 22, 2006. (Saturday), there were 91. The most significant gusts of wind (75 mph or more) on a single day it was 7, on a couple of different occasions. (Saturday) there were 17, "Schumacher said." I think it's fair to say that we've never had such a widespread thunderstorm event in Colorado, at least since reliable records have been collected. "

One thing that seems very clear: Saturday's story was probably Colorado's first significant right on record.

A right is a broad and long-lasting line of severe thunderstorms causing damage, but they are much more common in the eastern half of the country. While individual thunderstorms do damage all the time in Colorado, it's rare to have a long, nearly uniform line of damaging storms like the one the Denver area saw on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado-based meteorologist Dakota Smith captured a nearly 12-hour satellite and lightning bolt showing the powerful line of storms as it ran through Utah, Colorado, and eventually moved to Nebraska and the Dakotas on Saturday night.

Rare right that stretches from Utah to the Dakotas today. Rocky Mountain special. pic.twitter.com/tkNC8lLRmj – Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) June 7, 2020

The line ran through Colorado at speeds of 100 mph at times, but it also covered a wide swath of real estate. For example, a severe storm warning issued by the National Weather Service office in Boulder was the largest geographic warning that office has ever issued, and it wasn't even close.

based on @akrherz& # 39; s archive, these are the two largest warning polygons issued by @NWSBoulder by quite a margin #cowx pic.twitter.com/OaxOFJOYTp – Russ Schumacher (@russ_schumacher) June 6, 2020

All this seems to add to the definition of a right. According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the national governing body for severe weather conditions, a right must have a strip of wind damage that extends at least 250 miles long, gusts of wind They regularly exceed 58 mph and some winds are 75 mph. bursts or higher mixed as well.

According to SPC meteorologist Elizabeth Leitman, Saturday's storm line does not meet the SPC's official definition of law. Leitman said the storms produced damage for "at least,quot; 750 miles (three times the official criteria for a right), producing gusts of wind that also meet the criteria along the way.

I gathered quick info on the right event on Saturday. Only two other rights in the Great Basin are well known in the literature. I've included storm reports for those events, as well as a rights frequency map to compare. Fairly remarkable event! #straight #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/d2KZk1Gvmk – Elizabeth Leitman (@WxLiz) June 7, 2020

In his tweet, Leitman also claims that the extreme northwest of Colorado was cut by a right in 1994, but that is believed to be the only other right impacting the state in recorded history, or at least since reliable weather records began. . Saturday's right was unique in that it covered a large geographic part of the state, unlike the 1994 event that simply cut a small swath of Colorado.

And, of course, earning any kind of entitlement is rare in the much drier western third of the United States. Dr. Sam Ng, professor of meteorology at Metro State University, showed the rights climatology and specifically how they tend to focus in the Midwest.