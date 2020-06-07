Wajid Khan's family releases official statement revealing the cause of his sudden disappearance

Last week, the industry took another hit with the shocking news of the disappearance of Wajid Khan, one of the composers of the famous duo, Sajid-Wajid. The composer's sudden death shocked everyone and there were soon several reports in the media, citing the cause of his death as kidney failure, while some suggested that he was diagnosed with the ongoing deadly virus, COVID-19. However, today on an official music directors' Instagram account, the family has released a public statement to erase all rumors.

In the statement, it is clearly stated that Wajid Khan suffered cardiac arrest and lost his life. In this statement, they even thanked the staff and members of the Surana Sethia hospital where she took her last breath. Here is what it said: "Our beloved Wajid passed away at the age of 47 from cardiac arrest on June 1 at 00:30 am at the Surana Sethia hospital. Last year he had a successful kidney transplant and was in treatment for a throat infection. We would like to express our gratitude to Prince Surana, who is family and has cared for Wajid as a brother, O Prashant Kewle, O Kirti Sabnis, O Nikhil Jain, O Rupesh Naik, O Dipen Deals, Or Aseem Thamba and all the hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts. Wajid will remain in our hearts forever. -Sajid and family. "

Sajid-Wajid has brought great music to Hindi cinema and even won the Filmfare Award for Best Music for his outstanding composition in Dabangg (2010). His other highly successful compositions are Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Wanted, Partner, Rowdy Rathore, Main Tera Hero and many more.