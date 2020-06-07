Video: Kartik Aaryan wants Alia Bhatt to recommend him to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lockdown is all about getting to know your hidden passions and talents and then flaunting them. Kartik Aaryan has surely found his new talent and is being a good chat presenter. His show Koki Poochega has garnered a great response and today, when he becomes a guest on our show, 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare, the actor poses as Koki to ask some questions of celebrities.

Kartik honored the last episode of our show and the actor started talking about everything under the sun with our presenter and editor of Filmfare Digital, Rahul Gangwani, who made us happy and surely left us divided. When asked to let us in on the questions he had for Alia Bhatt, his response or rather a request for Alia surprised us. Kartik said: "Alia ko main puchhunga ki please meri sifaarish Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir se karo na (I would ask Alia Bhatt to recommend me to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir)".

Alia Bhatt is working with SLB in Gangubai Kathaiwadi and surprisingly a few months ago there were rumors that Kartik Aaryan was offered a small role in the film to be seen in front of her. Well those were really just rumors but hopefully Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are watching this.

Catch the full episode below.