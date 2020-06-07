Victorian police under investigation for stepping on man's neck in Abbotsford arrest

A Victorian police officer is under investigation for wearing his boot to catch an accused suspect, who remembers George Floyd's arrest .

Vision shows an officer putting his foot on the neck of a 42-year-old man as he lay on his forehead as he was arrested inside an Abbotsford store on Saturday.

The Professional Standards Command has been notified and is investigating according to protocol when a person is injured during an arrest.

Victoria Police. (Getty)

The group of five officers responded to reports of the Heidelberg man who behaved erratically around 3 p.m.

He was believed to have been threatening passers-by and damaging property while armed with a hockey stick, police said Monday.

The man allegedly locked himself up in the Johnston Street business.

Officers used pepper spray during the arrest and the man was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

He appeared in court on Sunday, accused of various crimes, including robbery, rampant behavior, and resistance to arrest.

The incident comes after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.