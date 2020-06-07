Victoria Beckham talks about how the fashion industry can contribute to the BLM movement and more!

Victoria Beckham is a big name in the fashion industry, and therefore it seems she wants to use her brand and influence to achieve greater racial representation and inclusion amid protests against racism worldwide. The former girl group member announced that she would be taking a "step back,quot; to focus on the ways she can do that.

The designer turned to her IG account yesterday to discuss in detail how the fashion industry can improve its ways of showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

With that said, Beckham wrote that: ‘The fashion industry has a massive role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement, so I can be better. We can all be better. It all starts with representation, both within our business and with whom we work externally. At Victoria Beckham, we have always strived to be inclusive, but we still need to look inward and be better. "

"As a first step, we have established an internal group to analyze everything from our teams and talent to our cast, our suppliers and partners," he continued.

In addition, he emphasized that his team will make his business "responsible,quot; and they will ensure that everything goes according to plan.

Victoria shared with her audience that her women's clothing line will also provide ‘additional training and support for the team to ensure that we are heard, really discussing all issues and identifying unconscious biases in ourselves and in the business in general. Each of our responsibilities is to defend education, conversation and change. Things will not change or be resolved in one day, but clearly we cannot wait another day to start doing more. "

Along with his message that was featured as an image, he also included a caption in which he continued to carefully discuss the changes the fashion industry can make to make a positive difference when it comes to equal rights for the black community.

