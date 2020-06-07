Victoria Beckham promises to do better to be an ally of the black community in the fashion industry

WENN

The former Spice Girls member says she is "absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally" amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Victoria Beckham has promised to do a better job of addressing diversity in her work as a fashion designer as part of her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

First Spice girls Star has joined the many celebrities who speak out about personal responsibility in the wake of massive protests around the world demanding social and racial justice, sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota. last month, May 2020.

In a long note posted to Instagram on Friday, June 5, 2020, Victoria revealed that she had "stepped back this week" to reflect on how she can best help bring about change, after admitting that she had "gotten really sick from how deep-rooted racism is in our society. "

"It is clear that each of our responsibilities is to speak and I want to use my platform for education, conversation and change," he said.

"The fashion industry has a very important role to play, and for me it starts with representation, both within my business and with whom we work externally."

He went on to detail the steps he would be taking to ensure diversity within the Victoria Beckham company, identifying an "internal working group" to oversee "everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers and partners" and adding training sessions to improve communication and support among staff members, and discussions on how to identify "unconscious biases in ourselves and in business in general."

Victoria shared: "While things will not change or be resolved in one day, we clearly cannot wait another day to start and I am absolutely committed to being better and doing more, both personally and professionally."

He concluded: "I hope everyone shares my sentiment and is doing the same with their friends, family, brands and businesses so that we all participate in this vital issue. X vb #blacklivesmatter."

Victoria had previously condemned the actions of Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer responsible for the Floyd murder, and his family, including her husband, soccer icon David, observed a period of silence in honor of the Minnesota resident on Thursday, June 4, 2020. day of his first memorial.

The respectful gesture lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Chauvin had knelt on Floyd's neck, leading to his death. The former officer now faces murder charges, as do his three colleagues, who were also fired after failing to intervene.