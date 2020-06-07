Vicki Kennedy condemns police brutality and systemic discrimination

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy and chairman of the board of directors of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, condemned police brutality across the country and "systemic discrimination,quot; in a statement Saturday.

"It has been hard for me to find words to express the shock and sadness I feel about the terrible murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police," Kennedy said at the top of his statement. "It is with deep respect for the memory of George Floyd and the too many black men and women whose lives were meaninglessly taken before him that I join my colleagues at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in saying that violence against people black and racism must end now. "

Kennedy also said that she and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute stand with those peacefully protesting "police brutality and systemic discrimination that, since the birth of this nation, has denied equal justice to black Americans."

Statement by Victoria Reggie Kennedy (@VickiKennedyMA) about recent events across the nation Read more here. ➡️ https://t.co/6jA9g9LU9g pic.twitter.com/UChbp4zwld – Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate. USA (@EMKInstitute) June 6, 2020

Kennedy quoted a speech by her late husband in support of the Civil Rights Act on the floor of the United States Senate in 1964 in her statement.

"We should use our powers not to create conditions of oppression that lead to violence," said Ted Kennedy in 1964, "but conditions of freedom that lead to peace."

"Those words are truer today than ever," added Victoria Kennedy.

Kennedy added in his statement that the institute "will focus its work on educating and inspiring voters to exercise their right to choose leaders,quot; to help create policies to "heal the open wounds of racism in our society."

She closed her statement with another quote from her late husband.

"Democracy depends on citizenship and participation, working together to improve everyone's life," Kennedy quoted her late husband as saying.

You can read Kennedy's full statement below:

In the past few days, I have struggled to find words to express the shock and sadness I feel over the terrible murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. It is with deep respect for the memory of George Floyd and the too many black men and women whose lives were meaninglessly taken before him that I join my colleagues at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in saying that violence against blacks and racism It must end now. We stand in solidarity with millions of Americans across the country who have peacefully protested police brutality and systemic discrimination that, since the birth of this nation, has denied equal justice to black Americans.

On April 6, 1964, just five months after the murder of her brother, President John F. Kennedy, my late husband, Senator Edward Kennedy, delivered his inaugural address on the floor of the United States Senate in support of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "We should use our powers not to create conditions of oppression that lead to violence," he said, "but conditions of freedom that lead to peace." Those words are truer today than ever.

When my husband founded the Institute to educate new generations about the role of the US Senate. USA In our democracy, it was painfully aware that the Senate itself had served, time and time again, as a ruthless obstacle to racial justice. But he also knew that when the Senate has had inspiring leaders, it has been an indispensable tool in our nation's march for progress toward equality and justice for all.

In our system of government, our right to vote is the most powerful tool that a citizen has to effect change. An election gives us the opportunity to choose leaders who speak about our values ​​and our hopes and dreams for the type of United States in which we want to live.

We believe that elections are always important, but perhaps never more in modern history than now. Therefore, in the coming weeks and months, the Kennedy Institute will focus its work on educating and inspiring voters to exercise their right to choose leaders. We believe that exercising that franchise and choosing strong leaders is essential to enact policies that help heal the open wounds of racism in our society.

As Senator Kennedy said, "Democracy depends on citizenship and participation, working together to improve everyone's life."