Verge's 17 Favorite Kitchen Gadgets

When you're trapped at home by pandemics, bad weather, or just because you don't feel like going out, there's nothing more satisfying than cooking something really fantastic. Even if you are not an experienced or enthusiastic cook, sometimes it is really satisfying to create a new and tasty dish for you, your friends and / or family.

We asked the staff of The edge what kinds of equipment, devices and tools do they use to make their kitchen adventures taste better, easier or just more fun. These are some of the responses we got.

Immersion blender

This is one of my favorite tools in the kitchen. It's a hand held blender that can be used to make soups, smoothies, smoothies, and more. I often use it in my Indian kitchen just to smooth the sauce a bit and tie the plate together. It's a game changer, and I honestly have a lot of fun using it. We don't own a real blender either, so this has been helpful in making smoothies and shakes as well.

Dilpreet Kainth

When I was in college, I drove through a literal Maine blizzard to buy an immersion blender because I really wanted soup.

Nicole Wetsman

I've been making a lot of sauces and smoothies, and since I have a small kitchen, I don't have much counter space for more appliances. This is why I love my immersion blender.

Kim lyons

I love my Breville hand mixer. It makes soups and things you don't want to transfer into a blender so easily. I love the model I have, but clearly, there are many good options out there.

Amelia Holowaty Krales

Kitchen application

The Paprika Recipe Manager is my entire cooking process now. Paprika is good because:

It is not tied to a specific cooking service, so features are not tied to a particular set of recipes

You can cleanly download and convert recipes from almost any site pretty well, either through your built-in web browser or a bookmark widget

It comes with a meal calendar and a shopping list feature which has become remarkably useful now that I shop weekly

Adi Robertson

I am seconding the recommendation of Adi from Paprika, which is the best recipe app, bar-none. It also has excellent app support, with desktop and mobile apps on all platforms (Mac ($ 15), Windows ($ 15), iOS ($ 5), and Android (free for up to 50 recipes).

Chaim Gartenberg

Deep fryer

We just received a GoWise Air Fryer as a quarantine gift, and we couldn't be happier with it! It replaces our microwave 90 percent of the time to reheat, and the food comes out crispy and delicious. It is also excellent for cooking. We made stuffed mushrooms, fried chicken, steak sandwiches, whatever, this does.

Grayson Blackmon

Electric kettle

In the UK, where I'm from, it's quite unusual for a kitchen to come without an electric kettle, and honestly, I have no idea how someone manages without them. Obviously the main thing my kettle gets used to is brewing cups of tea, but it's just as happy to boil water for coffee if you brew it on a device like an AeroPress. When the water boils, the power is automatically cut off, which certainly feels much safer than the risk of leaving a burner on. Unfortunately, the lowest voltage in the US USA It means that electric kettles are not as fast as a burner if you are cooking boiling water, but I think they are still a very useful addition to the kitchen.

Jon Porter

It's very fast, and I never have to worry about things catching on fire.

Russell Brandom

Also + 1ing an electric kettle. I love my Bonavita kettle.

Dan Seifert

Food mixers and processors

KitchenAid stand mixers are great for mixing cake mixes or whipping, but what I use most often for mine is kneading the dough with its dough hook attachment. I am sure there are purists who claim that a machine can never match the kneading process by hand, but for me it is worth it just so that I can prepare the dough for baking without having to cover an entire work surface. with flour I will accept that using a stand mixer means I will never end with Paul Hollywood's steel forearms, but that's my burden.

Jon Porter

I can't stop buying KitchenAid accessories! Specifically, the sieve, scale, and pasta roll.

Sarah Smithers

There are so many great things you can do with the Cuisinart food processor: pesto, perfectly tossed vegetable slices for lasagna, babka dough, crackers, chopped onions without crying. My mother met a Cuisinart employee who swore by the 11 cups as her least repaired model.

Helen Havlak

Instant pot

I've never been a great cook, so in an attempt to make me eat more homemade food, my mother gave me an instant pot. This was years ago, and I have never looked back. I am the queen of soups, but it is a very useful tool to reduce cooking time and effort in almost any dish. For the most part, just add all the ingredients, set the timer, and take care of your affairs.

Kaitlin Hatton

About 90 percent of our quarantine meals have been made in an instant pot. There is simply no time to do anything anymore, and we can make large amounts of healthy food with little attention and leftovers. I liked it before, but now I am ready to build a sanctuary for you.

Christopher Grant

+1 to all of the above. Also, the Instant Pot makes delicious rice, just be sure to wash it several times before putting it on!

Jay Peters

Coffee makers

I really like my expensive Baratza Virtuoso coffee grinder. It is expensive but it has served me well for almost five years. It works great for everything from fine ground espresso to thick French press. Almost all parts are also replaceable, which means I can continue to function for many more years. (Apparently the exact model I have has been replaced with a newer one with a digital timer.)

Dan Seifert

I am a big believer in AeroPress. It is especially good for camping.

Andrew Hawkins

Cast iron pot

Cast iron pots are one of my key kitchen tools. First, they are essential to get a great crust on a homemade loaf of bread (especially sourdough). But they have countless uses beyond that: soups, stews, roasts, fries, and more. Plus, they're relatively cheap, and if you take care of them, they can last a lifetime.

I'm a big fan of Lodge's Dutch Double Oven since the lid works like a second cast iron skillet, making it twice as useful.

Chaim Gartenberg

Fish spatula

Full disclosure: I have never used my fish spatula. But its thin, flexible edge makes it perfect for tucking under the edges of fried eggs, charred meat, and grilled cheeses.

Nicole Wetsman

In fact, we use our fish spatula, among other things, and it works wonders, especially when trying to flip delicate steaks. If you're picking up an especially large piece, two are better. And if you have one of the Lodge cast iron skillets (see above), you can use it to scrape off the burned pieces.

Barbara Krasnoff

Cutting board

I hate when chopped vegetable chunks fall off the edge of a cutting board, so I insist on using one large enough to fill most of the counter. It can fit in an onion and garlic with room to spare, so I don't feel tight as I focus on my (mediocre) knife skills.

Nicole Wetsman

Sous Vide

I only use it once every few months, but I love my Joule sous vide. It takes a little setup, but once everything is in the water bath, my job basically ends for a few hours. Cook everything to the perfect temperature every time, which means it will no longer overcook or overcook. I get the perfect amount of rose with my steak, my veggies don't go mushy, my chicken breasts stay moist, and I don't have to stick everything with a food thermometer 15 times to make sure I don't accidentally give up my family food poisoning.

Sarah Smithers

A sous vide is great. I use mine all the time: I can try bread on it, make garlic confit, lots of good meat / fish options.

Chaim Gartenberg

Ice cream machine



Is big? Yes. Are you extremely limited in what you can do? Also if. Can I make ice cream and sorbet whenever I want? Yes.

Chaim Gartenberg

Garlic seesaw

We use a lot of garlic in my home, and traditional garlic presses never did it for us, generally producing a muddy, dirty paste. A friend of ours introduced us to the garlic rocking chair, which is not only fun to play with, but produces finely chopped pieces of garlic, perfect for sautéing and other uses.

Barbara Krasnoff

Digital scale

A must-see for baking bread, especially if you're holding a sourdough starter (or you made it yourself). Everything that is measured in grams and ounces will work, just get what is cheaper.

Chaim Gartenberg