Vanderpump rules: Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute publicly apologize to Faith Stowers

Days after the podcast clips resurfaced, Stassi Schroeder finally talks about what she did and said. Kristen Doute also apologized for being her partner in crime at the time.

After the years passed, Faith Stowers was finally able to tell her the truth about how she was kicked out by the cast of Vanderpump Rules for hooking up with Jax Taylor.

This was already public knowledge, but it reappeared after the two published about the Black Lives Matter movement. Since there is a very active hashtag called #amplifyblackvoices that is also trending, Faith's conversation with Floribama Shore's Candice Renee went viral in the Bravo universe.

Faith referred to the situation in which Stassi and Kristen teamed up to call the police and turn her over for a crime she did not commit.

It wasn't just the malicious incident involving Faith that attracted Schroeder's attention. Her earlier comments that she was criticized by the Black Lives Matter movement also went viral.

She asked why it is always about black people.

The author turned to Instagram to apologize.

‘Racially callous comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that. Then I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I don't expect forgiveness. "

Just seven minutes before his statement, Kristen released her own mea culpa.

‘Although my actions were not race-driven, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of the police treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to it. It was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance. I am ashamed, ashamed and incredibly sorry. I will do it better. I have to do better. "

Since the apologies were released at the same time, fans believed it was a coordinated effort and wondered if they were genuine or not.

Regardless of the apology, viewers have been asking Bravo and Lisa Vanderpump to get a more diverse cast for years.



